Optoma Unveils the Multiple Award Winning ML1080 and ML1080ST RGB Triple Laser Projectors

New First-of-Their-Kind, Portable, Compact Projectors Debut at InfoComm 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD and DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas in projection technology,¹ today at InfoComm introduced the Optoma ML1080 and the ML1080ST, first-of-their-kind portable, premium RGB triple laser projectors with a wide BT2020 color gamut normally only available in larger, more costly home theater projectors. The ML1080 has been awarded the InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Award by ProjectorCentral.

Award-Winning Optoma ML1080 and ML1080ST Portable, Compact Projectors Debut at InfoComm 2023 (PRNewswire)

These portable and compact projectors deliver sharp color, incredible brightness, and flexible set-up features for various immersive installations and on-the-go professional environments.

Built with RGB triple laser light source technology and Full HD 1080p native resolution, the ML1080 and ML1080ST feature 1,200 lumens of brightness and produce accurate, cinema-grade colors to deliver an unrivalled image performance compared with similarly sized projectors. Available in an impressive 0.78:1 short throw ratio, the ML1080ST delivers an up to 100-inch image just five feet away from display surfaces, perfect for smaller meeting spaces and entertainment setups.

Weighing approximately two pounds for ultra-portability, both projectors provide easy setup virtually anywhere, from conference rooms to immersive art exhibits. The Optoma ML1080 and ML1080ST are equipped with innovative Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to deliver an unrivalled level of convenience with automatic geometric and focus correction to create a perfectly projected image within an instant. Plus, with four-corner correction for instant place-and-play, these projectors are the perfect solution for challenging installation environments or traveling professionals who require convenient set-up on-the-go. Home entertainment enthusiasts can take advantage of the convenient USB-C power input port, enabling them to use PD 3.0 portable charging batteries,² to enjoy video content on-the-go for backyard movies, camping, vacation, and more.

Bearing the Optoma Green Promise commitment to design innovative products with sustainability in mind, the ML1080 and ML1080ST possess the lowest carbon footprint of any product within the Optoma portfolio, utilizing 58% less electricity when compared to Optoma's lamp-based projectors.³ A beautifully crafted sleek and modern design, the projectors utilize 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials to ensure environmental sustainability.

Recognized by three prestigious international design award programs, including the iF Design, Red Dot Design, and Green Good Design awards,⁴ these projectors were designed with hidden assembly screws within the exhaust vent holes for seamless curved edges and feature a translucent top cover made from nanoimprint lithography for improved durability and a lower environmental impact.

With built-in smart functions, wirelessly sharing content is easy with Optoma's Creative Cast feature, allowing for simultaneous image, document, and screen sharing from up to four devices on one network. The projectors' signage mode enables instant slideshow functionality for images and videos. The ML1080 and ML1080ST also come with an adaptor for RS-232 control for all the benefits of remote-control capabilities, unlike similar compact models on the market.

"Compact projectors often excel in portability but under deliver on the color accuracy and high brightness needed for professional environments and entertainment installations," said Billy Harrison, product manager, Optoma. "With the addition of our new Optoma's ML1080 and ML1080ST projectors, we've introduced two options that shine when it comes to stunning colors and impressive brightness normally only found in more costly and larger home theater projectors."

Optoma ML1080 and ML1080ST Key Features:

Resolution: 1080p Full HD (1920x1080)

Brightness: 1,200 lumens

Contrast ratio: 3,000,000:1

Throw ratio: 1.2:1 (ML1080) / 0.78:1 (ML1080ST)

Light source: RGB Triple Laser light source with up to 30,000 hours of operation

Image size: Up to 100" at 5 feet distance

Easy setup with 4 corner correction and Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology

I/O Connectivity

Inputs: 1 x USB-C power

Outputs: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB-A Power 1.5A for Media Playback with USB Pen drive, 1 x USB-A 0.5A Power for use with dedicated Optoma optional WiFi dongle (not included), 1 x USB-C for image display, 1 x Audio 3.5mm

Control: 1 x RS232 via Mini USB connector (adaptor included)

The Optoma ML1080 and ML1080ST are available for purchase in the United States for an estimated street price (ESP) of $999 and $1,149 respectively.

For more information, please visit:

ML1080: www.optomausa.com/product-details/ml1080

ML1080ST: www.optomausa.com/product-details/ml1080st

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

OMS is a trademark of Optoma Corporation.

¹No.1 4K UHD Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2022.

No.1 4K UHD Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census Y2022.

No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2022.

No.1 DLP Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2022.

²Compatible external battery required for outdoor use and sold separately. Weatherproof case recommended for outdoor use and sold separately.

³Based on the comparison with Optoma lamp-based projectors at the same brightness and DCI-P3 color gamut levels.

⁴The Optoma ML1080 was awarded ProjectorCentral Best of Show InfoComm 2023 and the iF Design, Red Dot Design and Green Good Design awards in 2023.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optoma.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optoma Technology