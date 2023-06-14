RightData Announces SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Company Demonstrates Commitment to Global Security Standards and Adherence to Industry Best Practices in Implementing Data Privacy

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RightData , the Data Products Company and leading provider of data product software solutions for modern data integration and trusted data quality, today announced they successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit, a rigorous, independent assessment of internal security controls. This assessment validates RightData as a trusted and secure data products company for its users.

RightData, The Data Products Company is a leading provider of data product software solutions for modern data integration and trusted data quality. (PRNewswire)

SOC 2 is a component of the American Institute of CPAs' (AICPA)'s Service Organization Control reporting platform. The SOC 2 reports assess and attest to an organization's controls per AICPA's 5 Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers.

Siva Kolisetti, Head of Technology, Operations and Compliance at RightData said, "We're thrilled to achieve this milestone on behalf of our company, our platform, and our customers. By empowering organizations with software that accelerates data innovation for all facets of the data integration journey, we recognize it's just as important to show our own commitment with actions. It's our mission for users to trust their data and that starts with us."

RightData welcomes all customers and prospects who are interested in discussing their commitment to security and reviewing our SOC compliance reports to contact them a contact@getrightdata.com .

About RightData

RightData, the Data Products Company, is a trusted provider of data product software solutions for modern data integration and trusted data quality. The company's software platform offers a unique combination of data integration, data quality, and data observability, all with an integrated data catalog. With a commitment to no-code software, RightData increases speed to market and provides significant cost savings to its customers. For more information, please visit www.getrightdata.com.

