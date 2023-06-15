A1 Group, Inc. - Independent Directors and OTCQB Listing Update

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "AWON") would like to announce that as named two independent directors as part of its efforts to up list to OTCQB.

The OTCQB, also called "The Venture Market," is the middle tier of the over-the-counter (OTC) market for U.S. stocks. It was created in 2010 and consists mainly of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are not yet able to qualify for the OTCQX but are not as speculative as the lowest-tier Pink Sheets. The Company will be finalizing its application with OTCQB with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") by the end of this week.

The Company's board of directors approved Sean Lenehan and John F Arminio as independent directors. A complete bio of these two individuals is on the Company's landing page at OTC Markets. The Company anticipates the up list to OTCQB by no later than mid July 2023. Again, the Company will keep its public shareholders advised as to these material events as they occur, and the appropriate supplemental filings are completed with OTC Markets.

CEO, Lloyd Preston Jr. said "We are excited to invite Mr. Lenehan and Mr. Arminio to our Board of Directors. Both individuals have extensive business experience and will be able to assist the Company as it effectuates its business plan and moves into revenue producing operations. Additionally, they will be members of the Board of Directors Audit Committee as the Company meets the requirements to up list to OTCQB. It is very exciting to see the Company put together the necessary parts it will need to become a successful publicly traded company."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

A1 Group, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "AWON" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). The Company has acquired assets to become a producer of oxygen-enhanced water products intended to help improve one's health, wellness, and lifestyle. The company's products will be produced were produced using a proprietary O4 molecule that is BPA-free and contained higher oxygen content than regular water and is packed with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, enabling consumers to increase stamina, improve focus and promote faster recovery. Additionally, the Company plans on becoming a regional co-packer of water products for large clients.

