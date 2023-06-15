Hoot Academy Goes Live for Optometrists Practicing Myopia Management

Hoot launches 24/7 on-demand digital training center to support learning and development for Hoot Member Optometrists and Staff

PRINCETON, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoot Health, Inc., the next generation healthcare CRM, and marketing automation solution for doctors announced today that it has launched a new on-demand learning center to provide training for Optometry practices and staff on myopia management.

"In addition to the excellent source of clinical and practice management information they already receive from reputed academic journals, Optometrists ask us for training their associates and staff on topics around sales, marketing, parent communications, how to present fees and creating a seamless experience for parents and patients," said Bob Miglani, Founder and CEO of Hoot.

"We're thrilled to announce that all that training and sharing of nationwide best practices is now a click away. By clicking Hoot Academy on their Hoot dashboard, Optometrists and their staff will get instant access to countless hours of video-based training, webinars, master classes, live consults and much more. This new feature will help Optometrists save time, improve practice efficiency and boost staff retention thereby helping to deliver a quality patient experience."

Hoot Academy will have training around many topics including:

Effective language to use in the exam room

How staff can prepare for a myopia consult

How to structure forms and agreements for fee contracts

How to handle difficult questions from parents

Cutting edge marketing strategies for educating parents at home

Best practices around referral management

And much more

In addition to on-demand training for Optometrists, Hoot Academy will also host regular parent facing webinars and livestream events intended to educate parents of myopia children directly on their mobile device. Parents want to learn more about their child's condition and Hoot's cadre of Optometrist members are ready to deliver.

As the leader in marketing automation for doctors, Hoot will continue to introduce new cutting-edge technology solutions to help Optometrists educate parents about myopia and improve patient outcomes.

About Hoot

Hoot is a marketing automation platform for eye care professionals to help them grow and scale their specialty care practice in myopia management and dry eyes. Contact: Haana Javed, haana@gethoot.com. Learn more: www.GetHoot.com

