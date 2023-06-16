Cannabis Retailer Emjay Celebrates Father's Day with Exclusive "Blunts & Beverages" Cooler and More

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emjay, the leading California-based cannabis retailer and delivery service, proudly announces the launch of a one-of-a-kind Father's Day product bundle, tailored exclusively for cannabis connoisseur dads in the state of California.

Emjay's Blunts & Bevs Father's Day Cooler Bundle (PRNewswire)

"We've always recognized the ability of cannabis to bring people together..." said Chris Vaughn , Emjay CEO.

Introducing the "Blunts & Beverages Bundle," which includes a custom cooler, a premium preroll from the cult-favorite brand Presidential , and a THC-infused beverage by Lagunitas . This exciting bundle debuts at Emjay's Los Angeles and San Diego stores on Friday, June 16, 2023.

As part of this special release, Emjay is offering an additional promotion to customers. In the spirit of Father's Day, patrons who visit Emjay's stores accompanied by their fathers will receive an exclusive 10% discount on their purchase throughout the weekend leading up to the occasion.

Chris Vaughn, CEO of Emjay, expressed the company's deep appreciation for the unifying power of cannabis, stating, "We've always recognized the ability of cannabis to bring people together. With this unique Father's Day offering, we aim to foster a sense of togetherness between fathers and their adult children through the shared enjoyment of cannabis."

Emjay's mission extends beyond mere cannabis retail. By offering innovative products like the "Blunts & Beverages" bundle, the company strives to provide cannabis-positive families with alternative ways to celebrate traditional holidays. Priced at an affordable $30, this bundle ensures an unforgettable and elevated Father's Day experience.

The Emjay team eagerly anticipates welcoming more fathers into their stores this Father's Day, creating cherished memories and fostering deeper connections between generations.

For more information about Emjay's offerings in the Los Angeles area, please visit https://heyemjay.com/dispensary-los-angeles . For their San Diego location, visit https://heyemjay.com/dispensary-san-diego .

About Emjay:

Emjay, the premier California-based cannabis delivery and retail platform, was launched in early 2019 with a mission to redefine the cannabis shopping experience for consumers. Boasting retail locations in West Hollywood and La Mesa, California, Emjay distinguishes itself by offering an unparalleled selection of products that surpasses its competitors. Emjay's commitment to customer satisfaction is exemplified by their immediate and scheduled delivery services, providing customers with convenience at prices that surpass those offered by competing dispensaries and services.

Emjay logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emjay