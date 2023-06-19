RTX awarded $264 million US Navy modification contract to produce AIM-9X missiles

TUCSON, Ariz., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) was awarded a $264 million modification to a production Lot 23 contract originally awarded in December 2022. Under the modification, Raytheon, an RTX business, will produce and deliver 571 AIM-9X® SIDEWINDER™ missiles and associated parts for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and foreign military sales customers.

Sailors remove an AIM-9X® SIDEWINDER® air-to-air missile from an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (Photo: U.S. Navy) (PRNewswire)

"AIM-9X is the world's most advanced, combat-proven infrared missile, providing advanced capabilities to the U.S. and our international allies," said Kim Ernzen, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "The weapon's versatility and inherent growth potential makes it a triple-threat missile offering an unmatched level of lethality and survivability to counter threats."

Included in the modification, Raytheon will also provide captive air training systems, containers, spare assets, and related kits and support equipment. The majority of work will be performed within the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed in August 2026.

The AIM-9X SIDEWINDER missile is a triple-threat missile that can be used for air-to-air engagements, surface-attack, and surface-launch missions without modifications. A U.S. Navy-led joint program with the U.S. Air Force, the AIM-9X SIDEWINDER also has 31 Foreign Military Sales partners. The advanced infrared-tracking, short-range missile is combat proven in several theaters around the world.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Tara Wood

rmdpr@rtx.com

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1 , the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies