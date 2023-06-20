Betterment Unveils Tax-Smart Transitions Features for Advisors

New offering helps financial advisors optimize tax impact for clients with powerful, automated tools

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment, the largest independent digital financial advisor, today announced that Betterment for Advisors , its RIA custody division, has launched an integrated suite of tools that will provide financial advisors with granular control over how client assets are managed, transferred, and sold.

The new features will give advisors the ability to set specific capital gains allowances and easily turn rebalancing on and off on behalf of clients in order to transition client assets to new portfolio models with greater precision and tax-optimization.

The new automation is built to help advisors deliver personalized, tax-efficient investment management at scale and pairs seamlessly with Betterment's latest update to its suite of digital client onboarding options for advisors, which was released in April.

New features include:

Tax optimization: Clients' assets are automatically moved in a tax-efficient manner, whether when rebalancing or transitioning assets

Streamlined client onboarding: Automated features designed to help advisors quickly and efficiently onboard multi-client households

Customizable drift thresholds: Advisors can personalize drift thresholds for each risk level and goal

"No one in the RIA marketplace is better positioned to help Financial Advisors tackle the age-old problem of transitioning clients out of legacy securities,'' said Tom Moore, Sr. Director of Betterment for Advisors. "Our tax smart trading technology takes what was once a burdensome task and automates it, saving advisors time and effort that can be better spent growing their businesses. This ultimately delivers a better experience for the advisors' clients. We are modernizing their portfolio while keeping tax management top of mind."

About Betterment for Advisors:

Betterment for Advisors is a future forward RIA custodian for planning-focused advisors and their growing firms. By combining our technology with an advisor's personal touch, we are reimagining what's possible in wealth management. Our automated, tax-efficient portfolio management, paperless back office, and intuitive user experience enables advisors to efficiently scale their businesses and focus their time on building deeper customer relationships. Hundreds of firms trust Betterment for Advisors to custody and manage client assets. For more information visit www.betterment.com/advisors .

