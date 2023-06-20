CHEF TOM COLICCHIO TO UNVEIL THE COLICCHIO KITCHEN SAUCES AT THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

The Colicchio Kitchen and Top Chef's Head Judge Tom Colicchio Capture the Taste of Summer With New Branding and Product Expansion

WINDERMERE, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jersey Tomato Co., in partnership with chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio, announced that they will debut the Colicchio Kitchen premium tomato sauces, formerly The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces, as well as an expansion into condiments and dressings at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show.

The Colicchio Kitchen branding reflects increasing consumer demand for chef-trusted, clean, fresh ingredients with superior taste.

"I originally partnered with the Jersey Tomato Co. because I had never tasted anything that came as close to my grandmother's 'summer sauce'," says Colicchio. "We've captured the taste of summer. Nothing really added, you get the natural flavor of the tomato."

Colicchio joined The Jersey Tomato Co. in 2020 and continues to drive innovation to provide home chefs with authentic, healthy sauces including the ultra-premium Colicchio Collection cooking and pairing sauces and the expansion to condiments and dressings under the Colicchio Kitchen brand.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Tom Colicchio and build upon the original Jersey Tomato Co. summer sauce with a brand evolution to Colicchio Kitchen," said Mike Hagan, CEO of KEEN Growth Capital's Emerging Brands Portfolio. "With increasing demand for healthy, time saving solutions the premium Colicchio Kitchen line and ultra-premium Colicchio Collection cooking and pairing sauces will become a cornerstone of the home kitchen."

The Colicchio Kitchen brand will debut at retail stores and online fall of 2023. The ultra-premium Colicchio Collection cooking and pairing sauces are available as a subscription with unique member benefits and as a one-time purchase of $48.00 for a set of three 16 oz. jars on colicchiocollection.com or 1-800-Flowers.com.

Visit Booth # 5950 June 25 through June 27 at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center, New York, NY. Chef Tom Colicchio will be sharing Italian-inspired creations on Monday, June 26 from 11am to 2pm.

About The Jersey Tomato Co.

The Jersey Tomato Co. is a KEEN Growth Capital portfolio company dedicated to healthy and functional foods featuring clean-label sauces, dressings, and condiments in collaboration with Chef Tom Colicchio, restaurateur, food activist and head judge on Bravo's Top Chef. The Colicchio Kitchen premium sauces, formerly The Jersey Tomato Co., and the Colicchio Collection ultra-premium cooking and pairing sauces are inspired by Tom Colicchio's belief that everyone can cook authentic cuisine. Learn more at colicchiocollection.com

