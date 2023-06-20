COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA'S 20TH EDITION IS SET FOR AN EXCITING ANNIVERSARY EXHIBITION

The beauty industry's leading B2B trade show in the Americas is primed for its annual event this July - a not-to-be-missed experience!

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America will host its highly anticipated 20th edition at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, NV, from July 11-13, 2023.

Cosmoprof North America attendees expand their business networks and explore collaboration opportunities. (PRNewswire)

The beauty business has never been bigger and better, and Cosmoprof North America stands at the heart of this dynamic industry.

As the premier platform for new beauty brands, supply chain innovations, and product launches setting industry trends, Cosmoprof North America celebrates two decades of excellence. The event has established a reputation for connecting brands with top retailers, distributors, suppliers, and media professionals. In 2023, the beauty industry continues to thrive, attracting 44% of first-time attendees to Cosmoprof North America, eager to expand their business networks and explore collaboration opportunities.

The beauty business has never been bigger and better, and Cosmoprof North America stands at the heart of this dynamic industry. It is undeniably the place to be. The 20th edition will return to a one-hall format (the West Hall in LVCC) to ease navigation between different product sectors. Cosmoprof will feature finished products for retail in the following categories: Hair Care, Skin Care & Makeup, and Nails in addition to Country Pavilions and special areas, including Discover Beauty, Discover Beauty Spotlights, Discover Black-Owned Beauty, Discover Green, and The Beauty Vanities.

Cosmopack, the only event that features solutions for the entire beauty supply chain, will include raw materials and ingredients, private label and contract manufacturing, primary and secondary packaging, machinery, and other solutions.

"We are proud of our exclusive programs, such as Country Pavilions, which are supported by foreign governments (such as Italy and South Korea), who recognize the importance of creating exposure for their brands in the US," says Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof.

"The professional beauty space is growing and innovating like never before," shares Nina Daily, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Association, "and Cosmoprof North America allows leading brands the prime opportunity to pave the future for the beauty industry as a whole."

Ed McNeill, SVP of USA Beauty LLC, adds, "This year's edition boasts an unprecedented number of sponsored buyers, retailers, and distributors, both domestic and international, such as Bloomingdale's, Walmart, Nordstrom, Costco, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, The Detox Market, Belk, Thirteen Lune, and Sally Beauty."

Attendees can look forward to several event highlights, including:

Education and Trends:

CosmoTalks features a series of seminars and panels on various topics in the beauty industry. Highlights include a state of the business presentation by Circana's Larissa Jensen and the "Disrupted Beauty Retail Part 1" panel featuring beauty retailers and disruptors SpaceNK, Thirteen Lune, and CVS Health and moderated by WSL Strategic Retail's Wendy Liebmann. Entrepreneur Academy focuses on workshops that center on product creation, marketing strategies, and winning approaches for budding beauty entrepreneurs, while Cosmopack Education offers complimentary sessions exclusively on the beauty supply chain.

NEW! Press, Influencers, Social Media, and Marketing:

Free for attendees and exhibitors alike is the CosmoTalks panel "The Evolution of Influencer Marketing on Social." The discussion, moderated by CEW's Andrea Nagel, features prominent influencers such as Jasmine Nguyen (@jasmineNguyen), Ian Michael Crumm (@ianmcrumm), and Monica Ravichandran (@monicas_makeuptips). They will share valuable insights on successful marketing strategies across multiple platforms, helping brands build awareness and achieve next-level success.

The Cosmoprof North America 20th Anniversary Soiree

The Soiree, hosted on the first day of the event, will celebrate two decades of bringing the beauty industry together and will feature a presentation of the Cosmoprof North America & Cosmopack North America Awards winners. For the first time, this year's winners, along with all global Awards winners, will be presented and displayed at Cosmoprof Bologna in March 2024.

Also, in strategic partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS is CosmoTrends, which highlights the latest trends and cutting-edge innovations in the beauty market and will be supported through a CosmoTalks session and an onsite installation.

Returning Partnership with City of Hope

Cosmoprof North America is delighted to announce the return of its partnership with City of Hope, one of the country's top ten comprehensive cancer centers, ranked by U.S. News and World Reports. City of Hope will co-locate its renowned Beauty Industry Spirit of Life Celebration with Cosmoprof North America, kicking off the biggest week in beauty at Resort's World on July 10th. The event will honor long-time Cosmoprof North America partner, Dr. Farouk Shami, Chairman & Founder of Farouk Systems, inc.

REGISTER NOW!

Cosmoprof North America offers 3 ticket options: a 1-day show pass, a 3-day show pass, or an Entrepreneur Academy Package, which includes a 3-day show pass and all sessions in Entrepreneur Academy. PBA members receive the added benefit of a 25% discount.

Register now at www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/las-vegas/

Plan your visit: www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/las-vegas/plan-your-visit/ ; www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/hotel-travel/

Exhibitor listing: https://cosmoprof2023.smallworldlabs.com/exhibitors

Learn More About City of Hope's Spirit of Life Event: https://e.givesmart.com/events/wcC/

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: WWW.INFORMAMARKETS.COM .

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art, and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2023 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 250.000 attendees from 153 countries in the world, and 2,984 exhibitors from 64 countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2024 is scheduled from March 21 to 25, 2024, in Bologna – Italy. Cosmoprof B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapting to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia. For more information, please visit: WWW.COSMOPROF.COM .

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite, and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. Our members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership, please visit: WWW.PROBEAUTY.ORG/JOIN .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cosmoprof North America