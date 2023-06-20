FYI Collaborates with IBM to Manage the Business of Creation Using Generative AI

IBM Consulting to integrate IBM watsonx with FYI to deliver value and cultivate trust among creatives

ARMONK, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a new collaboration with will.i.am and FYI (Focus Your Ideas) to leverage the transformative power of secure and trustworthy generative AI for creatives. The FYI app is engineered to inspire and empower artists, creators and innovators to collaborate seamlessly on projects and help them manage their business with everything from storyboarding, messaging and video calls to high-resolution file sharing and scheduling all in one place — tracking the creative process end-to-end.

FYI and IBM Consulting will work together to integrate watsonx, a new AI and data platform for business, to scale AI and embed responsibility, transparency and explainability into the creative process.

FYI currently runs on IBM Cloud and is enabled by IBM technology to harness cryptography with secured messaging for projects from end-to-end. With watsonx, the FYI team will be able to deploy custom AI capabilities that can automate content creation and supply chain workflows, helping to reduce administrative tasks, enhance communication among teams and allow more time for the creative process. FYI will serve as a "digital coach," empowering creators with a suite of services such as creating business documents and managing creative development workflows.

"The FYI team is honored to expand our relationship with IBM, adding watsonx capabilities that will help our Web 3.0 messenger app to be even more productive," said will.i.am, founder and CEO of FYI. "Collaborating with IBM, a trusted partner and expert in the generative AI field, will enable both FYI and the creative community to scale."

"Generative AI has incredible power to transform the content creation and collaboration process at scale, but the AI used must be built with security, governance, and transparency," said Jesus Mantas, global managing partner, IBM Consulting. "Together, FYI and IBM aim to transform the creative collaboration process with simple and highly efficient generative AI powered workflows."

IBM has a long history of emphasizing ethics in AI development and this latest collaboration is no different. AI workflows will help FYI users' collaborative work to be responsible, accountable and explainable.

With deep industry expertise spanning strategy, experience design, technology, and operations, IBM Consulting is the catalyst for business transformation and the trusted partner to over 3,000 of the world's most innovative and valuable companies. Our 160,000 consultants embrace an open way of working, bringing a diverse set of voices, experiences and technologies like Hybrid Cloud and AI together to accelerate business transformation. Supported by IBM Garage, our proven co-creation method, we bring speed and scale to innovation with an enduring ecosystem of technology leaders to deliver solutions for some of the world's most complex challenges.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About FYI

FYI is the ultimate communication & collaboration platform for creatives, by creatives.

FYI is a productivity platform designed to serve creatives; FYI is where the creative community drives culture forward.

A fully integrated creative collaboration and productivity platform, FYI combines communication tools with file management features to create an all-in-one experience that makes creative teams more productive.

On FYI, you can easily share multimedia files with your team, organize your creative work into projects, use AI tools to write creative content, conduct group calls and chats, display assets in beautiful, interactive layouts, and present your work – all in one app. All data is end-to-end encrypted and secured at multiple levels.

FYI, the trusted space where millions of creatives make an impact every day.

