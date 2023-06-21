Design Wonderkind Joseph Davide Tacopina Launches Italian Luxury Menswear Label DAVIDE in His Hometown of Westport, CT

WESTPORT, Conn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining young entrepreneurs, Joseph Davide steps into the public eye to debut a dark horse in luxury fashion, DAVIDE.

DAVIDE Founder Joseph Davide with agent Rick Montz at the Premier Night of DAVIDE's Spring/Summer 2023 COLLECTN on June 10, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Joseph Davide credits his intrigue for enterprise to having received a decade-long personal masterclass in pioneering change from his father, high-stakes trial attorney and Italian football club executive Joe Tacopina. Paternal admiration gave him his creed: Success or failure doesn't matter; do not waste the freedom of opportunity to build your own narrative. Joseph Davide's exposure to the Italian soccer league and mystifying reputation as reclusive flunky cultivated a curiosity in him to find out, "what if Marlon Brando was the modern Italian football player?"

Signifying the promising trajectory of a burgeoning magnate, Davide's designs resonate with the desires of the modern fashion connoisseur, imbued with influences of sport and taste for the lavish. His rebellious concept of design has already been worn by high-profile celebrities with a particular thrill for the unconventional, from NFL offensive Rookie of the Year Garret Wilson to nightclub mogul Richie Akiva and red carpet fashion icon A$AP Rocky.

No formal training leaves Joseph Davide navigating the industry fast lane with an autodidact approach to honing an eye for detail and experimenting with the teachings of renowned designers like Mike Amiri, Jerry Lorenzo Manuel Jr. and Rhuigi Villaseñor.

Davide's new SS2023 COLLCTN features 14 collaborative pieces in linen and silk, a denim jacket with leather-bound collar and lining, and heavyweight cotton jersey tees representing the sinewy toughness of the modern Marlon man. Styles are vintage-inspired, boxy, freestyled and stitched to achieve the hand-ripped, acute sleeve look of a brooding icon. One piece particularly bares it all with the never out of style, "Sex Sells." Pieces range from $225 (tees) to $950 (silk trousers) and sizes from S to XL.

The new DAVIDE collection was premiered in a first-look Opening Night VIP gallery experience on June 10, in conjunction with Timothy Oulton, and is currently being featured in a limited-time pop-up studio in the heart of Westport.

The full DAVIDE line is now available at https://www.davideclothing.com/ . For more information about Joseph Davide and his fashion line, follow him at @joseph.davide_and @davidedesigns.

Joseph Davide is represented by Untold Management

Contact:

Untold Management

Rick Montz | +1 203-810-0883 | rick@untoldmanagement.com

Stephanie Lopez | +1 562-774-5866 | steph@untoldmanagement.com

DAVIDE Founder Joseph Davide launches the new Spring/Summer 2023 Collection.

DAVIDE Spring/Summer 2023 Collection.

DAVIDE Spring/Summer 2023 Collection.

DAVIDE Spring/Summer 2023 Collection. Premiere gallery in partnership with Timothy Oulton from June 10 to Aug 1, 2023.

DAVIDE, Founded by Joseph Davide.

