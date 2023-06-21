First to Leave the Party: My Life with Ordinary People…Who Happen to be Famous by Salah Bachir (He/Him) Breaks Ground as One of the First Books to Feature Author Pronouns on Cover

First to Leave the Party: My Life with Ordinary People…Who Happen to be Famous by Salah Bachir (He/Him) Breaks Ground as One of the First Books to Feature Author Pronouns on Cover (CNW Group/Salah Bachir) (PRNewswire)

"Salah Bachir has the biggest Lebanese heart of anyone I know" - Legendary filmmaker Norman Jewison

Published on October 17, 2023, by Signal,a division of Penguin Random House Canada

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the book will be donated by Bachir to Human Rights Watch

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Penguin Random House is proud to be publishing First to Leave the Party: My Life with Ordinary People... Who Happen to be Famous by renowned arts patron, activist and philanthropist Salah Bachir on October 17, 2023. In a groundbreaking stride to normalize discussions about gender identity and the sharing of pronouns, the intimate, celebrity-studded memoir is one of the first books to feature an author's pronouns on the cover.

"I had never seen the use of pronouns on a book cover before. I wanted to use my pronouns on the cover out of courtesy and respect because I believe the only way to normalize sharing our pronouns is by doing it as often as possible," said Bachir. "When we all share our pronouns, it takes a weight off the shoulders of trans and non-binary people. I was surprised that I had never seen pronouns included on a book cover before."

The book is a marvelous and compulsively readable collection of stories (some short, some long, some surprising, others juicy, and all fascinating) from the unconventional life of Salah Bachir. Bachir has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to advance the arts, human rights, and social justice causes. Bachir was once compared to Cosimo de' Medici by The Globe and Mail for his role as an art patron.

As a highly respected publisher and business executive in the film and home video world for over four decades, Bachir has been given front-row access to Hollywood's biggest stars. However, it is his sheer joy of life, art, giving back, and human interaction, that has endeared him to some of the most famous and creative people in recent times. Salah's personal charm and kindness, his overall style (think hats, scarves, brooches, pearls, diamonds) and deep involvement in the art world has made him a friend, companion, confidante, and/or lover to so many — including Marlon Brando, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Eartha Kitt, Elizabeth Taylor , Mary Tyler Moore, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Edward Albee, Orson Welles, Aretha Franklin, Norman Jewison, and Ella Fitzgerald — although it's true that Katharine Hepburn once turned him down, very politely.

'Salah Bachir's encounters with stars who have passed through his beloved Toronto over the years opens on a backyard garden barbecue with Marlon Brando, and bread continues to be broken with icons as fascinating and seemingly disparate as Muhammad Ali and Liberace, Margaret Atwood and Cesar Chavez, Andy Warhol and Princess Margaret, to name just a few. But the true literary coup is that the biggest, brightest star we encounter is the author himself.' - Alan Cumming

'Sweetly and directly, Salah recounts his amazing life, entwined with so many amazing lives. I'm honoured to be included! (And happy that Marlon Brando comes out of it well!)' - Margaret Atwood (tweeted on June 18, 2023)

'Salah is the patron saint for all of us who are full of curiosity, hungry for celebration, horny for fun, and who won't stop until every need is fulfilled. His appetite and passion for life is voracious. His ability to transform those passions into making life better for others is even more impressive.' - Atom Egoyan

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Salah Bachir is a successful entrepreneur, executive, publisher, producer, author, and patron of the arts. He has created and built several successful businesses and set up some of the most creative and innovative programs in the media and sponsorship worlds. He has used the same passion and drive, along with his extensive network, to become one of Canada's most outstanding fundraisers and philanthropists, helping to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for public health causes, the arts, diversity and inclusion, the 2SLGBTQ+ community, social justice, and more. Bachir has received many awards for humanitarianism, volunteerism, and entrepreneurship, and has received several lifetime achievement awards. He is the recipient of both the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario, in recognition of "his leadership as an entrepreneur and for his commitment to the arts and to social justice." He was inducted into the Canadian Film and Television Hall of Fame in 2017. He has also been awarded 5 honorary doctorates.

For more info visit salahbachir.com

Happy Pride!

ABOUT THE BOOK :

First to Leave the Party: My Life with Ordinary People... Who Happen to Be Famous

By Salah Bachir (He/Him)

Published by Signal/Penguin Random House Canada

October 17, 2023

Category: Arts & Entertainment, Biographies & Memoirs

336 Pages, 6 x 9

ISBN 9780771006111

Hardcover $26.95

PUBLISHER'S PAGE: Penguin Random House

Chapters list

A word from Alan Cumming

A word from Atom Egoyan

Prologue

MARLON BRANDO stops by for a barbecue

ELLA FITZGERALD likes my mom's kibbe

ELIZABETH TAYLOR tries on my pearls

KATHARINE HEPBURN turns me down

JESSYE NORMAN makes a pact with me

Eggs Benedict with TENNESSEE WILLIAMS

ELIZABETH MONTGOMERY bewitches, bothers, and bewilders

ARETHA FRANKLIN doesn't disappoint

EARTHA KITT is not for sale

ORSON WELLES gives a master class

PHYLLIS DILLER's business plan

PRINCESS MARGARET lights my cigarette

DIAHANN CARROLL makes me break into song

DORIS DAY, my secret love

PAUL NEWMAN and JOANNE WOODWARD: inseparable, incomparable

PRINCESS DIANA shows how it's done

ANDRÉ LEON TALLEY makes an entrance

BETTE DAVIS towers over us all

SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER takes a stand

DONALD SUTHERLAND: a touch of caviar

CESAR CHAVEZ teaches me a lesson

NORMAN JEWISON tells a story or three

GINGER ROGERS makes a pit stop

Wooing GREGORY PECK

STEPHEN SONDHEIM: anyone can whistle

CÉLINE DION doesn't make the cut

HARVEY MILK sets me free

BEN VEREEN sings me a song

SEAN CONNERY takes it on the chest

JIMMY STEWART writes me a letter

MARY TYLER MOORE shoots up with me

MUHAMMAD ALI tells it like it is

LIBERACE touches me—a lot

MIA FARROW: a flight of grace

TALLULAH BANKHEAD, dahling

PATRICIA NEAL: you really, really would have loved her

BRIAN BEDFORD teaches me stuff

PIERRE TRUDEAU has a file on me

CHRISTOPHER REEVE: sometimes a kiss is just a kiss

MARLENE DIETRICH: we'll always have Paris

DOUGLAS FAIRBANKS JR.: a class act

JOHN HUSTON dashes my Ireland fantasy

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER is eager to leave

EDWARD ALBEE: no topic off the table

JOAN RIVERS: Can we really talk?

VAN JOHNSON learns to fly

CELESTE HOLM joins us for an Uncle Vanya

MARGARET ATWOOD is for the birds, literally

MARY WILSON, always supreme

Finding OMAR SHARIF after a sandstorm

LIZA MINNELLI comes through

KEITH HARING does New York

ANDY WARHOL: your signature is just as good as mine

k.d. lang sings at our wedding

Letters & Messages

