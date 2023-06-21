Metropolitan Dermatology Institute Celebrates Another Year as a NewBeauty Premier Destination

Houston Dermatologists Jennifer Segal, MD and Scott H. Smith, MD are Featured as NewBeauty Top Doctors

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is thrilled to announce that Houston, Texas board-certified dermatologists Drs. Jennifer Segal and Scott H. Smith have been selected as 2023 NewBeauty Top Doctors. Through innovation and research, they are helping change the way people age by offering a full spectrum of products and treatments for all types of people, at any age or any stage of life.

With their combined skill and experience in the field, Drs. Segal and Smith are highly respected experts in cosmetic dermatology. They have been featured in numerous publications, including Teen Vogue and Glamour, and have consulted for international brands including Dove and Simple. Their dedication to patient care and passion for their field has earned them a reputation as one of the most trusted and sought-after dermatology practices in the country.

NewBeauty's Top Doctor program features only the most trusted and highly regarded aesthetic experts in the industry. As a leading beauty authority, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with accurate information from board-certified aesthetic experts. This partnership with Metropolitan Dermatology Institute highlights their outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, core values of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty and wellness journey. We are honored to have Drs. Segal and Smith as NewBeauty Top Doctors and look forward to continuing to work together to provide readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of cosmetic dermatology.

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

