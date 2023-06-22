The Children's Place Partners with Jonas Brothers for Best School Day Ever Contest

Initiative Furthers Commitment to Support Children's Education and Local Communities Ahead of the 2023 Back-to-School Season

Every Entry into Leading Children's Specialty Retailer's Contest Has a Chance to Win $100,000 Grand Prize for the Nominee's School & See the Jonas Brothers Live!

The Children's Place is Also Launching Three Additional Learning Centers in 2023

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, is thrilled to announce our 2023 Back-to-School campaign in partnership with the global pop superstars Jonas Brothers. The campaign, which features Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas; Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas; and their daughters, Alena and Valentina Jonas; furthers The Children's Place's commitment to empower children through continued education.

The campaign, Best School Day Ever, centers on Alena, who is in need of a first-day-of-school pep talk from her father, Kevin, and uncles, Nick and Joe. The fun campaign video, featuring the brand's newest Back-to-School assortment, is designed to empower kids to look and feel their best for their first-day-of-school and beyond. The upbeat video features daydream sequences of Alena's 'Best School Day Ever', which concludes with a musical performance of the Jonas Brothers latest single, "Celebrate"!

Contest Details:

Now through July 30, 2023, The Children's Place encourages parents with children in grades K-8, who are enrolled in a non-tuition-based school for the 2023-2024 school year, to nominate their child's school for a chance to win $100,000 towards the improvement of their school and a chance to see the Jonas Brothers live. Nominations can be submitted through The Children's Place mobile app, where official contest rules and the brands' newest back-to-school product collections, including expressive and empowering t-shirts, fun backpacks, colorful polos, on-trend denim, footwear and more, can be purchased.

Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing commented, "The Children's Place is dedicated to nurturing a better today for a brighter tomorrow for our children, and that starts with education. We are incredibly excited to launch the Best School Day Ever Contest, and to read all the nominations that will be rolling in! We are honored to support the improvement of schools, to help nurture communities of children and provide some lucky students the chance to see the Jonas Brothers. As fathers and advocates for children's education, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are the perfect partners to help us launch this year's back-to-school campaign. They share our view that providing access to education and making children excited to go to school to learn are important ways to shape the development of our feature leaders."

"Providing for a better tomorrow for children is what it's all about. Kids can change the world, and being able to support them and their school communities with this $100,000 prize… we feel a lot of gratitude to join The Children's Place on their mission to give back and inspire the next generation of learners to chase their dreams," said Joe Jonas.

"As a new father, it is incredibly important to align myself with a likeminded brand that is dedicated to giving back, making a positive impact on children, and bringing families together. The Children's Place is a brand we grew up with so being able to shoot this campaign with my brothers and Kevin's daughters, Alena and Valentina – plus a school full of kids – was truly a blast," said Nick Jonas.

"As a band of brothers, and now fathers… family and home is everything to us. Being from New Jersey, we love that The Children's Place shares those same Jersey roots and values. With the journeys we've had, there's such a sense of happiness we all feel coming home… and I think that's what makes this partnership special for us," said Kevin Jonas. "It's not often that I get to work with my kids and I'm so grateful I had the opportunity to work with The Children's Place on this special campaign, fusing my love of family and music."

In addition to the 2023 Best School Day Ever Contest, The Children's Place will continue to scale their national program of revitalizing public spaces in local communities as Learning Centers by launching an additional three learning center locations throughout 2023. Working collaboratively with local libraries and community centers, The Children's Place Learning Centers will each feature thousands of books, school supplies, and educational toys. Each space will feature comfortable seating arrangements, interactive chalkboard walls, and empowering wall murals and artwork and serve as a safe haven where children in each community can gain access to reading materials and learning supplies, while also allowing themselves to thrive in imagining.

The Children's Place is the go-to back-to-school destination for children's apparel and accessory needs, including your uniform headquarters with polos, chinos, and backpacks, plus perfect first-day looks, graphic tees, denim, shoes and more! Available in sizes newborn to 18, The Children's Place offers on-trend fashion at an incredible value for families across the nation. The new collection is available for purchase on www.childrensplace.com, in The Children's Place stores nationwide and in Canada, and on The Children's Place Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/TheChildrensPlace.

For more information about The Children's Place 2023 Back-to-School Campaign, Best School Day Ever Contest, and to shop the brand's Back-to-School product collection, please visit www.childrensplace.com and follow @ChildrensPlace on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree", "Sugar & Jade" and "PJ Place" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com, www.sugarandjade.com, and www.pjplace.com and, as of April 29, 2023, the Company had 599 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's five international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 15 countries.

