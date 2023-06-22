DETROIT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA AND THE HENRY FORD PRESENT SALUTE TO AMERICA AT GREENFIELD VILLAGE, JUNE 30-JULY 3

Tickets on sale now at thehenryford.org

Exuberant collection of songs, food, and fanfare connects families, friends, and neighbors to honor the great American experiment

DETROIT, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) together with The Henry Ford are proud to present the annual Salute to America concerts at Greenfield Village on June 30 through July 3. The events, held in celebration of Independence Day, will feature musical ensembles throughout the village, plus a grand stage performance by the DSO at dusk.

The ensemble performances, which guests may enjoy as they stroll the grounds, will showcase a diverse assembly of music from American history, including choral singing, ragtime, and jazz. At 8:30 p.m., the DSO will take the Village Green stage for a triumphant performance, complete with Tchaikovsky's stirring 1812 Overture, cannon fire, and a brilliant fireworks finale (with a new launch location for improved visibility).

Along with favorite summer fare including street food, cold treats, and craft beer, guests will enjoy free carousal rides, holiday theming throughout the venue, decade vignettes, and a military fife and drum parade.

Salute to America will take place at Greenfield Village on Friday, June 30 through Monday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at thehenryford.org, with Early Bird Pricing through June 19. Tickets cost $42 for adults (12 and up), $37.75 for seniors (62 and up), and $31.50 for youth (5-11); Members of The Henry Ford may purchase discounted tickets for $35.75, $32.00, and $26.75, respectively. All children under the age of four are free. For updates on hours and tickets, visit thehenryford.org or follow The Henry Ford on social media @thehenryford.

Salute to America is made possible with support from Ford Motor Company and Bank of America.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford is a globally recognized destination that fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts representing the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity, and resourcefulness. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center, Giant Screen Experience, and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. The Henry Ford inspires every individual to unlock their potential and help shape a better future through a variety of channels including its online presence thehenryford.org, its Emmy®-winning national television series, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation, and The Henry Ford's Invention Convention Worldwide, a global K-12 invention education curricular program that teaches students problem-solving, entrepreneurship, and creativity skills. With the support of a growing community of affiliates and supporters, The Henry Ford is the home of Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, Invention Convention Globals, and Invention Convention Michigan.

About the DSO

The acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra is known for trailblazing performances, collaborations with the world's foremost musical artists, and a deep connection to its city. As a community-supported orchestra, generous giving by individuals and institutions at all levels drives the continued success and growth of the organization. In January 2020, Italian conductor Jader Bignamini was named the DSO's next music director to commence with the 2020-2021 season. Celebrated conductor, arranger, and trumpeter Jeff Tyzik is the orchestra's Principal Pops Conductor, while Oscar-nominated trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard holds the Fred A. Erb Jazz Creative Director Chair.

Making its home at historic Orchestra Hall within the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, the DSO offers a performance schedule that features PVS Classical, PNC Pops, Paradise Jazz, and Young People's Family Concert series. One of the world's most acoustically perfect concert halls, Orchestra Hall celebrated its centennial in 2019-2020. In addition, the DSO presents the William Davidson Neighborhood Concert Series in seven metro area venues, as well as a robust schedule of eclectic multi-genre performances in its mid-size venue The Cube, constructed and curated with support from Peter D. & Julie F. Cummings.

A dedication to broadcast innovation began in 1922, when the DSO became the first orchestra in the world to present a live radio broadcast of a concert and continues today with the groundbreaking Live from Orchestra Hall series of free webcasts, which also reaches tens of thousands of children with the Classroom Edition expansion. With growing attendance and unwavering philanthropic support from the people of Detroit, the DSO actively pursues a mission to embrace and inspire individuals, families, and communities through unsurpassed musical experiences.

