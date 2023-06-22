Drizly for Business Debuts Elevated Corporate Concierge Service & Suite of Premium Business-Focused Offerings

Drizly for Business is the go-to drinks service for corporate events, gifting and restocking; newly introduced business solutions include corporate bartending services, keg deliveries, and premium wine gift sets

BOSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly , an Uber Company (NYSE: UBER), today introduced an expanded suite of business-focused offerings and an elevated Corporate Concierge service from Drizly for Business . Designed to help businesses save time, stay on budget, and leverage expert recommendations, Drizly for Business supports all corporate alcohol delivery occasions, including events, gifting, and office restocking, whether it be for employees, clients or customers.

Building on its momentum since originally launching in 2016, and on the heels of a rebrand in 2022 to better showcase its breadth of corporate offerings, Drizly for Business is now focused on expanding its suite of business offerings for companies small and large to further support these corporate occasions and better meet its corporate customers needs for each moment. Today, Drizly for Business works with nearly 11,000 corporate clients across a variety of industries, including UNTUCKit and The Herbal Chef.

"As the pioneer of alcohol e-commerce, we're excited to now offer an expanded suite of business-focused offerings as we see more and more companies turning to Drizly for all their corporate delivery needs for drinks," said Kimberly Gordon, Director of Corporate Business Development at Drizly. "By leveraging Drizly's nationwide network of Retail Partners and introducing a dedicated Corporate Concierge team, we are able to provide corporate customers with a more streamlined way to order beverages for their business, whether that be for in-office events, client gifting or weekly restocks. Our team can handle everything from sourcing their favorite drinks to scheduling the delivery itself, making it both a hassle-free and budget friendly experience."

The suite of business-focused offerings from Drizly for Business include:

New services for corporate events

Whether companies are planning corporate events in-person, virtual or a hybrid of both, Drizly's Corporate Concierge team can help with all alcohol needs for happy hours, team building activities, holiday parties, tastings and more. The team creates fully custom orders to fit any budget, providing recommendations on what drinks to buy, how much is needed and coordinating all necessary elements of shipments and delivery.

To further elevate any company gathering, Drizly for Business has debuted an expanded suite of offerings for corporate events - including corporate bartending services and keg deliveries. Recently expanding to 10 markets, corporate clients can book bartending services through Drizly for Business for staffing, tools, bar set-up and breakdown to round out any occasion. The Corporate Concierge team can also now organize keg deliveries for company events, parties or office kitchens in select states across the United States.

"The team of specialists at Drizly for Business have been extremely supportive and helpful throughout the past couple of years assisting for our large events. As soon as I have an idea of what our beverage needs will be, I contact the experts at Drizly for Business, and they begin to put a personalized recommendation together," said Brad Fry, Beverage Director at The Herbal Chef. "Regardless of any adjustments I have to make on my end due to client demands, the Corporate Concierge team is always understanding and quick to respond and accommodate my needs. Drizly for Business saves me time, which allows me to focus on everything else that needs to get done."

Expanded corporate gift set options

Business customers can easily send corporate gifts to clients or employees to multiple addresses across the country with the help of the Corporate Concierge team. From providing expert recommendations that fit a client's budget, to placing orders and coordinating all deliveries, corporate gifting with Drizly for Business is the perfect solution for client appreciation, holiday, celebratory gifts and more.

Drizly for Business has also introduced new wine gift sets with a premium selection of curated wine bottle combinations, available in 38 states across the country. With an array of gift sets offering one, two or three wine bottles that come in upscale packaging and with personalized gift notes, the Corporate Concierge team handles everything from verifying addresses to coordinating the deliveries. What's more, business customers can now design custom wine gift sets, with the ability to add a personalized logo, color schemes, branded inserts and hand select the combination of wine for the package.

Easy re-ordering and scheduling capabilities

Lastly, companies can leverage the Corporate Concierge team to coordinate drink deliveries on a weekly, monthly or custom schedule to ensure the office kitchen or corporate space is stocked with employees' favorites at all times. Whether its beer, wine, spirits or non-alcoholic options, Drizly for Business offers one of the widest selections of drinks for business partners to choose from for recurring orders.

With office occupancy hitting 50% in the United States in Spring 2023, up from 25% last year* businesses are searching for solutions to engage with employees in the office and remotely, or on a hybrid schedule. Further, the 2022 Corporate Trend Report from Drizly for Business found that alcoholic beverages were the top gift given by survey respondents, with 85% of survey respondents citing that drinks are the most purchased corporate gift item. With the expanded suite of business-focused offerings from Drizly for Business, backed by one of the largest networks of on-demand alcohol delivery coverage across the United States, the service is able to provide a full range of corporate ordering solutions customized to a company's in-office or remote needs - whether they're planning an office happy hour or sending gifts to employees across the country.

To get started with Drizly for Business, visit corporate.drizly.com .

About Drizly

Drizly , an Uber company, is a leading beverage alcohol specialty marketplace designed to help people savor life's moments. Millions of consumers of legal drinking age turn to Drizly to get the best drinks for the moment, at the right price, delivered. On Drizly, consumers can compare prices across retailers to find the best deals, choose from convenient delivery options, including on-demand and scheduled deliveries, and send gifts or place large orders for events. With one of the widest selections of beer, wine, and spirits, shoppers can easily order their favorites or discover new drinks all in one place. Today, Drizly partners with thousands of retailers and suppliers to help them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. Learn more at Drizly.com , download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) and follow Drizly on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

