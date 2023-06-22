Nemours Children's Health Names Nancy Molello Inaugural Executive Director of the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity

Molello brings more than 20 years' experience to new role focused on improving health equity

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Molello has been named the inaugural Executive Director of the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children's Health. As the first-ever leader of the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity, Molello will develop new initiatives to further the mission, goals and strategic initiatives launched by the Ginsburg Institute to accelerate the improvement of health equity among vulnerable populations. She begins her new role on June 26, 2023.

"Nancy brings passion and expertise in developing large-scale programs that improve health equity through community partnerships, and we know that she is the perfect choice to lead the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children's Health," said Kara Odom Walker, MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Population Health Officer, Nemours Children's Health. "At Nemours Children's we collaborate with schools, local agencies and community organizations across Central Florida to support initiatives in areas of shared priority to improve child health and well-being. Our goal is to see the Ginsburg Institute accelerate this work by serving as a think tank to test new ideas and spread and scale what works."

The Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity was created to provide leadership, guidance and innovative programs to improve children's health and lives by advancing health equity. The Ginsburg Institute was created to be a research-to-practice model that begins in Central Florida with the goal of replication across the nation.

Supported by a gift from philanthropist Alan H. Ginsburg and the Ginsburg Family Foundation, the Ginsburg Institute will provide intellectual and practical leadership through clinical care, research, education and quality improvement initiatives. The gift also funded an endowed leadership role allowing for the creation of the Executive Director position.

"We are so proud of the recruitment of Nancy Molello, who brings years of health equity knowledge to this exciting new role supported by sustainable funding and resources," said Marc McMurrin, President and CEO, the Ginsburg Family Foundation. "We look forward to seeing what innovative thought leadership she will bring to the Ginsburg Institute to spearhead bold undertakings and engage community partners to tackle our pediatric health crisis, locally and around the world."

As the Executive Director of the Ginsburg Institute, Molello will:

Develop, implement and evaluate existing and new initiatives to further the mission, goals and strategic initiatives launched by the Ginsburg Institute.

Lead strategic planning, administrative and fiscal operations and oversight, and human resource management.

Oversee program development and management of the Institute's research, educational, convening and community engagement activities to elevate child health equity in Central Florida , and beyond.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Nemours family as the Executive Director of the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity," Molello said. "We know that 80 percent of a child's health happens outside of the healthcare system, and we are committed to going well beyond medicine to change children's lives through innovative programs and community partnerships. Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to be healthy and reach their full potential."

Previously, Molello was the Program Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives for the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Johns Hopkins Urban Health Institute. Her responsibilities included strategic planning, fundraising, program development and community engagement. She was responsible for managing an overall budget of $35M. In addition, Molello was the operational leader for the center's Community Advisory Board, which comprised representatives from the public and private sectors, political leadership, local health departments, provider system leadership, community leaders and patients.

Molello earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Public Relations, and a minor in Chemistry at College of New Rochelle, New York. She also earned her Master of Arts degree in Business Science from Johns Hopkins University.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, including two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves.

