Pinkberry Dazzles in Pink for Barbie The Movie and New Limited Time Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) is diving into summer with a new frozen yogurt in celebration of the highly anticipated summer movie release, Barbie! Pinkberry is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures and introducing Barbie Land Berry Pink frozen yogurt, now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time until August 11, 2023.

Pinkberry's New Frozen Yogurt Dazzles in Pink for Highly Anticipated Summer Movie Release, BARBIE!

Shining like the sweet, fresh flavors of summertime, the new Barbie Land Berry Pink swirl is a refreshing tart frozen yogurt guests can imagine Barbie herself enjoying on a warm day along the Malibu shore. The new flavor deliciously combines flavors of Dragonfruit and Strawberry, and when topped with glittery Dream Sprinkles, the new swirl has all the makings of a perfectly Barbie-inspired summer day!

"We are thrilled Warner Bros. chose to partner with Pinkberry for this playful and empowering movie," said Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The brand is a natural fit for this epic summer movie! The perfectly pink hues of the Barbie Land Berry Pink frozen yogurt echo this iconic character's fun yet bold personality. We know our guests will love this new swirl topped with Dream Sprinkles that is made for the spotlight!"

There is more fun to be had with prizes up for grabs! Guests can enter the Barbie The Movie Sweepstakes for a chance to win Barbie-themed prize packs, including movie tickets, Barbie-themed swag and Pinkberry gift cards. For full details and sweepstakes rules and to enter online, visit https:// Pinkberry.com/barbiethemoviesweeps/ now through August 11, 2023.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Barbie Land Berry Pink™

Promotional Combination:

Barbie Land Berry Pink Swirl™ frozen yogurt topped with Dream Sprinkles

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,00 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

