Junipero Gin Celebrates 2nd Annual Martini Week™

America's Original Craft Gin will host Martini Week™ July 9 through July 15-adding New Cities and Continuing Its Charitable Giving

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junipero Gin , America's Original Craft Gin, announced today that it is hosting the second annual Martini Week™ and expanding across the U.S. What started in 2022 as a tribute to San Francisco, the birthplace of both the Martini and Junipero Gin, is now a country-wide invitation to honor one of the world's most celebrated cocktails. Participating bars and restaurants in Oakland, Sacramento, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles will join San Francisco in bringing Martini enthusiasts together from July 9 through 15, 2023 to raise a glass and do good while enjoying an iconic cocktail.

Long established as a cornerstone of our cocktail culture, the popularity of the Martini continues to rise across the country. In 2022, CGA by NielsenIQ's cocktail tracker reported that Martinis have overtaken Moscow Mules as the second most popular cocktail in the U.S. right after Margaritas, while various industry surveys have noted Martinis as favorites in several states, including Massachusetts, California, and New York. As such, it only made sense to expand Martini Week™ so more cocktail lovers can join in on the celebration at their favorite cocktail bars. Martini Week™ is the perfect occasion to discover why there is no one, or right, way to order a Martini. Whether you like it dry, dirty, shaken, stirred, or with an olive and/or a twist, the art of ordering a martini is uniquely individual, much like the eccentric city of San Francisco and the bold expression of Junipero Gin.

This year's Martini Week™ will continue to raise funds for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence® , a San Francisco-born non-profit and cutting-edge Order of queer and trans nuns devoted to community service and activism that now has chapters worldwide. Participating bars and restaurants will be crafting their take on some of the best martini recipes featuring Junipero Gin's bold unfiltered expression. Junipero Gin will donate $2 from every signature Junipero Martini sold during Martini Week™ in support of the Sisters' local chapters. The Sisters will put the money raised towards their grant program that funds grassroots organizations and projects serving marginalized communities and promotes wellness, joy, tolerance, and diversity. Martini lovers can also donate directly by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/sistersofperpetualindulgenceinc . Last year, Martini Week™ raised $12,000 for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

"We are thrilled to bring back Martini Week™ after a fun and successful first year in San Francisco and expand to new cities. This allows more amazing bartenders the opportunity to share their Martini cocktail recipes with drinkers across the country. Junipero Gin encourages everyone to live their life unfiltered. What better way to do so than experimenting with unique recipes of our classic, iconic Martini?" says Brian Radics, CMO of Hotaling & Co. "Also, we are proud to continue our work with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence®, expanding support of respecting diversity to additional chapters."

For more information and a full list of participating bars and restaurants nationwide, please visit https://juniperogin.com/martiniweek .

About Junipero Gin

Based in San Francisco, Junipero Gin fearlessly led the birth of American craft gin in 1996. Junipero is Spanish for juniper berry, the main botanical in gin. Hell bent on elevating juniper & citrus flavors, the distilling team forged a new path by crafting each batch of Junipero in a small copper pot still, scouring the globe for the most expressive botanicals, and boldly bottling at an unfiltered 98.6 proof. Decades later Junipero is still made by hand in San Francisco and celebrates those who break with convention to pursue an original path. For more information on Junipero, visit JuniperoGin.com.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company - heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore our full range of brands.

About the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence®

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence® are a cutting-edge Order of queer and trans nuns. Since their first appearance in San Francisco on Easter Sunday, 1979, the Sisters have devoted themselves to community service, ministry, activism and outreach to those on the fringe. The Sisters believe all people have the right to express their authentic identity and unique beauty. Following their vows to "expiate stigmatic guilt and promulgate universal joy," they use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.

