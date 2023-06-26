Movement LIVE by Michelob ULTRA Returns with a First-Of-Its-Kind Multi-City Workout Tour, Joined by Live Nation and Rumble Boxing

The Most Unique, Live Fitness Experience Is Back for its 6th Year with Epic Performances by Alesso and Loud Luxury

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement LIVE by Michelob ULTRA is back for its sixth year and is inviting consumers from all over the nation to join its most unique, live workout experience yet. Michelob ULTRA, the premium beer for those who live an active lifestyle, is hitting the road this summer in partnership with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, and Rumble Boxing for an epic Movement LIVE Tour, featuring live music performances by Alesso and Loud Luxury.

For the first time ever, this unconventional fitness experience will debut at iconic Live Nation venues across Charlotte, Houston, and Denver, setting the stage for an epic fusion of fitness, fun, and live music. During this year's Movement LIVE Tour by Michelob ULTRA, fitness enthusiasts will participate in a live 45-minute shadow boxing and strength workout hosted by Team ULTRA fitness pros and led by Rumble trainers, followed by an electrifying post-workout celebration and dance party with special musical performances. The tour will also make stops in Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas with special performances by local DJs.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring together fitness enthusiasts from across the nation with these one-of-a-kind, live experiences that fuel the joy of working out together," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "This year's tour marks a new era for Movement LIVE and is a refreshing reminder that it's only worth it if you enjoy it."

"Live music fans embrace a healthy and balanced lifestyle and proudly pioneer the latest fitness trends," said Tyler Phillips, Live Nation's Vice President of Brand Marketing. "By teaming up with Michelob ULTRA to bring the Movement Tour to music venues nationwide, fans have a unique opportunity to blend their love for live music and fitness in an exhilarating and memorable way."

Since starting Movement LIVE in 2018, Michelob ULTRA has been committed to offering fans who live an active lifestyle an unforgettable and joyful workout experience all while uniting fitness enthusiasts and music fans from around the world.

Dates, locations and musical performances include:

July 12 : Charlotte , NC – The Fillmore Charlotte, featuring musical guest Loud Luxury (tickets available for purchase)

July 20 : Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena, with a special performance by a local DJ (free live 45-minute shadow boxing and strength workout)

July 26 : Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field , with a special performance by a local DJ (free live 45-minute shadow boxing and strength workout)

August 2 : Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena, with a special performance by a local DJ (free live 45-minute shadow boxing and strength workout)

August 9 : Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium, featuring musical guest Loud Luxury (tickets available for purchase)

August 16 : Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall, featuring musical guest Alesso (tickets available for purchase)

This can't miss tour will feature exclusive, never-before-seen merch and products from Movement LIVE partners including Brooks Running, BYLT Basics, and more. Additionally, for fitness enthusiasts who want to attend Movement LIVE, Cash App is offering Cash App Card holders access to its Pumped Up Pass. At only $50, the pass includes additional perks like a VIP viewing area at the concert, $35 to go towards your next Rumble class*, express check-in and 20% off of all food and beverages at the event. To purchase the Pass, check out using your Cash App Card.

"Merging the high-energy and explosive experience of Rumble Boxing workouts with the incredible music artists at Movement LIVE will be a night to remember," says Rumble Chief Marketing Officer, Rachelle Dejean. "And even better yet, we get to share these unforgettable moments in 6 markets this year!"

For tickets for each city and to learn more about how Michelob ULTRA is encouraging joy through fitness, visit MichelobUltra.com/movementlivetour .

