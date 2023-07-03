Global Brand Protection Software Market to Surpass USD 1,694.70 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Brand Protection Software Market Segments - By Types, By Applications, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 291.54 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1,694.70 Bn at a CAGR of 21.6% by 2031.

Key Players Covered

OpSec

PhishLabs

Red Points

Coresearch Inc.

Resolver

RiskIQ

Ruvixx

Brand Shield

Brandverity

Corporation Service Company

Hubstream, Inc.

LashBack

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

Authlink

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

Brand protection software analyzes and manages detailed information about a company's products and services.

Rising adoption in creating brand awareness and growing requirements to protect brands from fraud are expected to drive the market.

The on premise software segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, as it is installed and operated from the company's in-house server, which makes it more secure.

The large enterprise segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, owing to the increasing penetration of multinational companies.

The consumer goods segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the rapid expansion of product industries.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large managed security service providers.

Segments Covered

Types

On Premise

On Cloud

Applications

Advertising Monitoring

Content Protection Intelligence

Site Blocking Intelligence

Social Media Monitoring

Anti-Counterfeiting

Market Place Monitoring

Others

Solution

Domain monitoring

Mobile-app monitoring

Anti-counterfeit

Others

Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Industries

IT & Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Energy And Utilities

Consumer Goods And Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

