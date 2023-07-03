Mazda Reports June Sales Results

June Marks the Ninth Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains
IRVINE, Calif., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 29,786 vehicles, an increase of 96.9 percent compared to June 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 183,783 vehicles; an increase of 28.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in June, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 96.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,219 vehicles in June, an increase of 27 percent compared to June 2022.
Sales Highlights
- 2nd best June sales since 1995 with 29,786 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever June sales of CX-50 with 3,532 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever June sales of CX-30 with 6,612 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 5,539 vehicles, an increase of 123 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 34,525 vehicles; an increase of 109 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
June
June
YOY %
% MTD
June
June
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,745
865
217.3 %
217.3 %
15,127
14,855
1.8 %
1.8 %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,503
576
160.9 %
160.9 %
7682
6,046
27.1 %
27.1 %
Mazda 3 HB
1,242
289
329.8 %
329.8 %
7445
8,809
(15.5) %
(15.5) %
Mazda6
0
0
-
-
0
334
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
MX-5 Miata
866
131
561.1 %
561.1 %
5,513
2,799
97.0 %
97.0 %
MX-5
471
64
635.9 %
635.9 %
3013
972
210.0 %
210.0 %
MXR
395
67
489.6 %
489.6 %
2500
1,827
36.8 %
36.8 %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
6,612
4,733
39.7 %
39.7 %
38527
21,727
77.3 %
77.3 %
CX-5
12,861
6,654
93.3 %
93.3 %
80021
81,804
(2.2) %
(2.2) %
CX-9
863
1,157
(25.4) %
(25.4) %
17359
16,180
7.3 %
7.3 %
CX-50
3,532
1,566
125.5 %
125.5 %
21466
4,787
348.4 %
348.4 %
MX-30
16
23
(30.4) %
(30.4) %
66
316
(79.1) %
(79.1) %
C90
1,529
0
-
-
4188
0
-
-
C9P
762
0
-
-
1516
0
-
-
CARS
3,611
996
262.6 %
262.6 %
20,640
17,988
14.7 %
14.7 %
TRUCKS
26,175
14,133
85.2 %
85.2 %
163,143
124,814
30.7 %
30.7 %
TOTAL
29,786
15,129
96.9 %
96.9 %
183,783
142,802
28.7 %
28.7 %
*Selling Days
26
26
152
152
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations