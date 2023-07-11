CarParts.com Sets Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 1, 2023

TORRANCE, Calif. , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

CarParts.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/CarParts.com, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

CarParts.com, Inc. CEO David Meniane, CFO Ryan Lockwood and COO Michael Huffaker will host the conference call live via an audio webcast, followed by a question and answer period. To access the conference call as a participant, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details.

The live webcast of the event can be accessed at www.carparts.com/investor/news-events.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

CarParts.com is the leading destination for vehicle care, maintenance, and accessories. Our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website allows drivers to access quality parts and services without the guesswork typically associated with car repair or the added expense of brick-and-mortar stores. Our company-owned fulfillment network allows us to quickly deliver the quality parts from top brands to our customers nationwide. At CarParts.com, our global team is dedicated to removing the friction from our customers' vehicle care and Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Investor Relations:

Ryan Lockwood

IR@carparts.com

Media Relations:

Tina Mirfarsi

tina@carparts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.