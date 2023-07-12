Achieve EVP Linda Luman named to 2023 Most Influential Women in Arizona Business list

Luman, who leads human resources at Achieve, recognized by Az Business Magazine for her fearlessness, leadership and innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Executive Vice President of Human Resources Linda Luman was named to the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business of 2023 list by Az Business Magazine. The award, which is only given to a woman once in her lifetime, recognizes the fearlessness, leadership and innovation that has defined Arizona's most accomplished leaders.

Achieve Logo (PRNewswire)

Luman joined Achieve in 2015 to lead all aspects of the Company's employee experience. She has helped the Company grow from 700 employees to almost 3,000 teammates across the country and has supported Achieve's growing hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Among her greatest impacts, Luman champions Achieve's commitments to employee diversity and inclusion. Luman spearheaded the rapid growth of Achieve's six employee resource groups (ERGs), which provide networking opportunities, education and support to Achieve teammates from a wide range of cultural and ethnic communities and is the executive sponsor of She Achieves, the Company's women's leadership ERG. Luman has also implemented a requirement that every leader and new employee attend unconscious bias and Real Colors personality trainings, increasing the diversity of thought and culture of acceptance, belonging and allyship across the organization.

Additionally, Luman advocates for Achieve's philanthropic and teammate volunteer initiatives and has grown the Achieve Employee Care Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established to provide financial support to Achieve teammates in emergency situations. Luman also helps local organizations and charities through The Achieve Foundation, the Company's vehicle for external corporate giving that currently supports 40 charities and annual donations of approximately $400,000.

"There are few leaders who have excellent business skills, coupled with a visionary approach to leading the people-focused side of a business," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "Linda cares deeply about Achieve's teammates and approaches her role with empathy and compassion. She has fostered a culture of inclusion and has focused on retention and career pathing so that our teammates see a long future of growth and success at Achieve."

Jeff Staley, Managing Partner of Achieve, added, "Linda has all the qualities that make an exceptional leader — integrity, vision, passion, strategic perspective and personal values that are aligned with our Company's mission. We're incredibly lucky to have her at Achieve and excited that she was recognized as one of the most influential women in Arizona business. It's a truly deserved honor."

Az Business Magazine will recognize this year's Most Influential Women in Arizona Business at an awards dinner on Thursday, August 17 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix.

To learn more information about career opportunities at Achieve, visit: careers.achieve.com.

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home equity loans and help with debt. In addition, Achieve also provides financial tips and education, including a free specialized mobile app, MoLO (Money Left Over). Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Achieve has nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC d/b/a Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID #1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts

Erica Bigley

Vice President, Corporate Communications

ebigley@achieve.com

415-710-9006

Austin Kilgore

Director, Corporate Communications

akilgore@achieve.com

214-908-5097

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Achieve