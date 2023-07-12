LAND ROVER SOUTH DADE NAMED THE 2022/2023 MARQUE OF DISTINCTION WINNER BY LAND ROVER NORTH AMERICA

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Rover South Dade, a division of the Warren Henry Auto Group, was named the 2022/2023 Marque of Distinction award winner, making it the #1 Land Rover retailer in the country.

Organized by Land Rover North America, this annual competition, which is part of the Pinnacle Awards, judges over 200 dealerships across the country on several key business pillars including customer advocacy, sales and aftersales. Dealerships compete to achieve this prestigious recognition from the manufacturer. For 2022/2023, a total of 12 Land Rover retailers were recognized with Land Rover South Dade achieving the first-place award of Marque of Distinction. Land Rover North Dade, another dealership within the Warren Henry Auto Group, proudly secured one of the 11 Pinnacle Award placements. Both dealerships have consistently won Pinnacle Awards over the years, but this is the first time one of its dealerships won the Marque of Distinction Award.

"This is a proud moment for Land Rover South Dade and the entire Warren Henry Auto Group organization," said Larry Zinn, Executive General Manager of Warren Henry Auto Group. "This past year we underwent a massive construction project at South Dade, moving into a new 55,000 square foot facility. To win this award during a year in which the new dealership was under construction is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence and best serving our customers."

"Congratulations to Land Rover South Dade for their 9th year winning the Pinnacle Retailer Excellence Award. In 2022 they also achieved the Marque of Distinction, recognizing them as the best performer in the Land Rover retail network," said Joe Eberhardt, President & CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. "Their commitment to excellence and dedication to their customers truly embodies the customer service principles of JLR."

For several decades, Warren Henry Auto Group has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with the iconic British sports utility vehicle manufacturer. Land Rover North Dade first started selling the Land Rover brand in 1987. Its South Dade dealership opened its doors in 2000 where it proudly serves the Palmetto Bay community in South Miami-Dade. It's third Land Rover dealership is slated to open in Davie, FL in the winter of 2023,

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of the longest-standing, private, family-owned dealership groups in Florida. The company comprises of nearly 500 employees, 6 different retail locations, and 17 luxury and premium brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Icon, and Vespa.

Grounded in its original core values and vision, the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, creating a superior work environment for its employees, and supporting local causes in the communities it serves. Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards and accolades including being named Best Dealership to Work for by Automotive News, honored by J.D. Power for Dealer of Excellence, and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. The company's headquarters is located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com.

