ONE Musicfest & Live Nation Urban Unveils Spectacular Lineup for 2023 Music Festival, Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, Megan Thee Stallion, and More

In Celebration of Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary, OMF's Hip Hop 50 Stage Will Showcase Performances from Nelly, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Kid Capri, DJ Drama & More!

Festival Dates are October 28th & 29th at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Musicfest, the premier urban music festival of the fall season, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated lineup for this year's festivities at the historic Piedmont Park. The two-day festival is set to take place on Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th, at Piedmont Park, located at 1071 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30309, promising an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and celebration.

ONE Musicfest Lineup (PRNewswire)

ONE Musicfest, the premier urban music festival of the fall season, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, is thrilled to announce 2023 lineup

Please find the ONE Musicfest map, schedule, and full lineup on the website .

ONE Musicfest has earned its reputation as a must-attend event, consistently attracting a diverse lineup of legendary and contemporary artists. This year's headliners are set to deliver sensational performances that will resound throughout Piedmont Park and create unforgettable memories for fans. The iconic Janet Jackson, the soulful Brent Faiyaz, the incomparable Kendrick Lamar, the unapologetic Megan Thee Stallion, and the chart-topping Kodak Black are just a few of the incredible talents set to grace the festival's stages. In honor of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary this year, OMF has specially curated a Hip Hop 50 stage featuring legends such as Nelly DJ Drama, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik, Trina, and more.

"We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. It doesn't get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans."

J. Carter, ONE Musicfest Founder

Following the overwhelming success of its SOLD OUT 2022 edition, which captivated audiences with electrifying performances across various Black music genres, ONE Musicfest returns with a fall takeover that promises to make October in Atlanta the ultimate destination for music lovers. The festival's growth has been nothing less than remarkable, with each passing year witnessing a staggering increase in attendance, boasting a turnout of over 45,000 attendees in 2022.

ONE Musicfest invites music enthusiasts from near and far to come together and experience a weekend that showcases the power, artistry, and spirit of Black music. As the festival continues to break barriers and redefine the live music experience, fans can expect an exceptional event that embodies the essence of Atlanta's vibrant music scene.

This year's festival will also host Toyota, Red Bull, P&G, Jack Daniels, and a host of other top tier brands.

The 2023 ONE Musicfest Lineup includes (in alphabetical order):

Ben Reilly, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Boosie, Brand Nubian, Brent Faiyaz, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Coco Jones, Coi Leray, Danielle Poder, DJ Drama, DJ Jelly, DJ Quik, DJ Toomp, Durand Bernarr, Ed Lover, El Debarge, Fabolous, Goodie Mob, Greg Street, Jadakiss, Janet Jackson, Jozzy, Kendrick Lamar, Key Glock, Kid Capri, Killer Mike, Kodak Black, KRS-One, Lady of Rage, Libianca, Megan Thee Stallion, Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz, Mr. Collipark, Nelly, Nice & Smooth, Project Pat, Smino, S.U.R.F., T-Pain, Tems, The Dream, Tink, Too $hort, Trina, Uncle Luke, Waka Flocka, Yo-Yo, 8Ball & MJG, and surprise special guests!

To hear music from the artists performing at this year's festival, listen to ONE Musicfest Radio only on Pandora. Listen here.

ONE Musicfest tickets are available here and range from general admission entry @ $169.00 to Titanium packages @ $5500.00. Please go to ONE Musicfest's website for details on packages.

About ONE Musicfest

In its fourteenth year, ONE Musicfest (OMF) is the Southeast's largest two-day urban progressive music festival. It has become a destination festival attracting over 50,000+ diverse music lovers from all over the nation. OMF has become known for its eclectic mashup of urban artists that have included Lil Baby, Chloe Bailey, Tank & The Bangas, H.E.R., SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Miguel, Outkast, Gucci Mane, Usher, Rick Ross, Lucky Daye, Lauryn Hill, Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu, DVSN, Damian Marley, Ari Lennox, A$AP Rocky, T.I, Jill Scott, The Roots, Jhene Aiko, Janelle Monae and many more!

About Live Nation Urban

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationurban.com.

Socials:

Twitter: @onemusicfest #onemusicfest #OMF2023

Instagram: @onemusicfest #ONEMusicfest

Facebook: Facebook.com/ONEMusicfest

Website: onemusicfest.com

For more information, contact:

ONE Musicfest

Tresa Sanders: tresa@tre-media.net

Daylan Cole: daylan@tre-media.net

Live Nation Urban

Carleen Donovan: carleen@theoriel.co

Nina Lee: nina@theoriel.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ONE MusicFest