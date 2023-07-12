SWBC Investment Services a Co-Manager for Harris County Toll Revenue Refunding Bonds

SAN ANTONIO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Investment Services, LLC, announced it was named Co-Manager on the $119 Million Harris County's Toll Road First Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A Tax Exempt Municipal Bond financing transaction. The bonds are designated for refunding.

John Tuohy, CEO of SWBC Investment Services (PRNewswire)

SWBC's Public Finance and Capital Markets team continues to be a reliable, Texas -based resource for issuers to utilize.

Issuer: Harris County

Issue: Toll Road First Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A

Security Type: Municipal Bond

Tax Treatment: Tax Exempt

Amount: $119,495,000

SWBC's Role: Co-Manager

Sale Type: Negotiated Underwriting

Sale Date: 6/7/2023

Settlement Date: 6/28/2023

Use of Proceeds: Refunding

"We are very pleased with the results of the Harris County Toll Road deal, SWBC's Public Finance and Capital Markets team continues to be a reliable, Texas-based resource for issuers to utilize when they issue bonds," said John Tuohy, CEO of SWBC Investment Services.

In 2018, SWBC Investment Services launched its public finance business for a diverse number of public entities, including cities and counties; higher education institutions; independent school districts; municipal utility, water, drainage, and special districts; and regional transportation districts. Since, the company has managed over $1 billion of new issue municipal bond financing transactions.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at www.swbc.com. Securities offered by SWBC Investment Services, LLC, member SIPC & FINRA. Advisory services offered by SWBC Investment Services Company, a Registered Investment Advisor.

SWBC Hires Debbie Serot as Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SWBC