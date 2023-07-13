Cold Stone Creamery Treats Loyalty Members to National Ice Cream Day Deals

Plus, get a $5 bonus e-gift card when you purchase $25 or more in gift cards online!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- July is National Ice Cream Month and Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is treating My Cold Stone Club Rewards® members to special deals all month long! Beginning Friday, July 14, a surprise offer will be uploaded to customers' Cold Stone® mobile app inboxes.

To get this in-app deal, just sign into your My Cold Stone Club Rewards account in the Cold Stone app. Check the app inbox for a special offer and one-time use code. Redeeming is easy – just place an order online or in the app, using the one-time use code at checkout. Don't have the app? Download it today! The offer will be valid from Friday, July 14 through Thursday, July 20.

"Join us in celebrating one of our most favorite days of the year with sweet offers all month long," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Cold Stone Creamery is known for having endless possibilities of combinations to create your own unique ice cream treat, so it's only fitting that for National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, July 16, we treat our current My Cold Stone Club Rewards members to a sweet deal – and we invite anyone to sign-up and join in on the fun!"

In addition to this special offer, there are two other ways to celebrate. First, My Cold Stone Club Rewards members will get .99 cent delivery on any order of $20 or more when they order on ColdStoneCreamery.com or the official Cold Stone app through July 31. Second, guests can get a $5 bonus e-gift card when they purchase $25 or more in gift cards on ColdStoneCreamery.com through July 31.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

