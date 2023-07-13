IXL Math Wins SIIA CODiE Award for Third Consecutive Year; Honored as Best Mathematics Solution for Grades 9-12

Judges praised IXL Math for its comprehensive curriculum and standards-aligned skills, instructional resources supporting independent learning, and district- and classroom-level analytics tools

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the personalized learning platform used by more than 14 million students, announced that IXL Math has won the 2023 SIIA CODiE award for Best Math Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12. IXL's recent achievement marks its third-consecutive win in a CODiE math category (Best Advanced Mathematics Solution - 2021, 2023; Best PK-8 Math Solution - 2022).

IXL Math empowers high school students to take charge of their education and equips them with the knowledge they need to master essential skills, including algebra, geometry, calculus and more. (PRNewswire)

The CODiEs bring together teachers, administrators and education experts to honor the world's most innovative services that help students learn. IXL was selected for the prestigious award after undergoing a rigorous review by expert judges, including detailed assessments from current and former educators, business leaders and votes from SIIA members.

"IXL is honored to be recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards as the most engaging and effective learning platform for high school math students. We have once again demonstrated that our innovative technology and empathy for the people we serve are indispensable to creating fantastic learning experiences," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "Our team is deeply grateful to educators worldwide for entrusting us with their needs, and for allowing us to give every young person a better chance to succeed."

"We tried several programs out, but IXL really stood out for its ease of use and the way the skills are laid out. It's simple for the students to use and provides the practice and feedback they need to master skills," said Christine Montes, High School Math Teacher and Department Chair at Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley, California. "There is definitely a correlation between grades and the amount of time students spend practicing in IXL…it has given them a chance to see what kind of learner they are and take charge of their own education."

"The 2023 Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

How IXL's award-winning platform helps high school students learn and grow

IXL Math empowers high school students to take charge of their education and equips them with the knowledge they need to master essential skills, including algebra, geometry, calculus and more. In fact, schools using IXL Math outperformed schools using any other program or method, ranking as much as 15 percentile points higher on state assessments.

Comprehensive curriculum for deeper learning

With 1,400 standards-aligned skills at the high school level, the IXL Math curriculum promotes rigor by helping students develop a conceptual understanding of math, build procedural fluency and tackle challenging problems with real-world applications. Teachers and students also receive access to 3,500 foundational skills from earlier grades, so that struggling learners can fill knowledge gaps. Additionally, IXL's skill plans simplify lesson planning by providing teachers with the exact skills that have been built to match their state standards and math textbooks. IXL also provides test preparation skill plans and personalized study plans for the SAT and ACT.

Support and empower students at every step

Whether tackling new concepts, reinforcing what they learned in class or self-remediating, IXL's instructional resources empower students to learn advanced math concepts and build a deep understanding of skills independently. For example, IXL offers more than 2,400 separate video tutorials to help high school students remediate and grow.

Help students understand and own their learning

IXL's first-of-its-kind assessment suite works with its math curriculum to give educators real-time insight into students' grade-level proficiency, pinpoint gaps in knowledge, and provide specific next steps and instructional resources to help each student grow. Additionally, IXL's comprehensive diagnostic reports allow administrators to easily identify students across their district who are working below grade level and may need additional support.

Get teachers the insights that they need

IXL Analytics is an essential daily tool that allows high school math teachers to easily identify trouble spots, monitor performance on skills, deliver data-driven instruction and use limited class time more effectively. Administrators can use IXL District Analytics and IXL School Analytics to track student progress and teacher engagement, enabling them to improve IXL's impact on their school or district.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 14 million students and in 95 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 130 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , TPT , SpanishDictionary.com , inglés.com , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , ABCya , Education.com and Emmersion . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

press@ixl.com

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

IXL Learning (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IXL Learning