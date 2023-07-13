MUSQ ETF TAKES CENTER STAGE AS ETC's NEWEST ENTERTAINMENT FUND

Exchange Traded Concepts Adds MUSQ to ETF Lineup

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ) joins Exchange Traded Concepts' summer lineup, headlining as the newest entertainment thematic to take center stage on the ETF-in-a-Box platform – serenading music aficionados worldwide with pure-play access to the global music industry.

ETC is proud to work with accomplished music executive David Schulhof, Founder and CEO of MUSQ, LLC, to launch the innovative MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ). Tracking the MUSQ Global Music Industry Indexi (MUSQIX), the MUSQ ETF is designed to provide focused exposure to "All Things Music," including popular segments such as streaming, live music, ticketing, radio and more.

"Working with an experienced music investor and operator like David when building a music tracking exchange-traded fund was invaluable in bringing a well-designed product to market," says Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts.

"Partnering with ETC streamlined market entry and now investors everywhere have pure-play exposure to 'All Things Music' wrapped in a convenient, liquid and transparent ETF," Schulhof explains. "The MUSQ ETF offers investors direct access to the thriving global music industry that shows no signs of slowing down."

Throughout the years, the world has witnessed remarkable innovation and technological progress in the consumption of music, evolving from reel-to-reel, 8-tracks, cassettes to CDs, and ultimately leading to the digital revolution. Today, digitalization, AI, social media and streaming platforms have fundamentally transformed the global music industry, while providing artists new ways to connect and engage with their audiences and monetize intellectual property.

ABOUT EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS (ETC)

Exchange Traded Concepts is an independent investment advisor specializing in launching, managing, and marketing white-label ETFs. Driven by the demand to streamline the ETF process, ETC debuted the ETF-in-a-Box platform in 2011, equipping ETF visionaries with a turnkey solution to transform their concept into a live strategy in as little as 100 days. Today, ETC issues, advises and sub-advises ETFs for clients worldwide. ETC provides the board, service providers and decades of experience to offer asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and others an efficient, cost-effective means to leverage the benefits of the ETF wrapper. Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

ABOUT MUSQ LLC

MUSQ LLC is the mastermind behind the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX), and the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ). MUSQ LLC's founder and CEO, David Schulhof, is an experienced music investor and operator with more than 25 years of investing and operating public and private companies in the music and entertainment industry.

i administered by EQM Indexes

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF is offered by prospectus. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information can be found in the MUSQ ETF prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing and can be obtained here or by calling 1-888-687-7383.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its stated objectives.

In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve the risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles or social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in small- or mid-capitalization companies typically exhibit higher volatility.

The Fund is non-diversified. The Fund's concentration in an industry or sector can increase the impact of, and potential losses associated with, the risks from investing in those industries/sectors.

The Fund is new and has a limited operating history for investors to evaluate. A new and smaller fund may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

