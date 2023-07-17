Data Universe Unveils Title Sponsorship with Starburst - Data Lake Analytics Provider to Showcase Solutions, Expertise at NYC Event

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Universe announced that leading data lake analytics provider Starburst has joined as its Title Sponsor for the groundbreaking new event Data Universe 2024.

Data Universe Unveils Title Sponsorship with Starburst at NYC Event in 2024

Data Universe 2024 will convene a global community of data, analytics and AI experts to share their insights and expertise across a broad range of industries. The two-day event will showcase 250 of the brightest minds in data and AI from around the world presenting their latest discoveries, case studies, solutions and more. With a goal of hosting over 8,000 data practitioners, business leaders, and executives, Data Universe 2024 will provide exceptional content experiences for all attendees.

"We are delighted to join forces with one of the most forward-looking organizations in the data space," said Peggy M. Diab , Event Director at RX US , "The insights and training Starburst will bring to the event on data lake technology, strategy, analytics, and trends is well-aligned with the current needs of the market and the challenges innovators coming to Data Universe 2024 are urgently addressing."

In addition to a premier presence on the experiential expo floor, Starburst will deliver content curation for a dedicated data lake theater at Data Universe 2024, offering use cases, presentations and hands on workshops over the two days. This allows Starburst to bring their award-winning Datanova programming to an in-person format, which has been in high demand by thousands of attendees over the past few years. Consistent with previous years, attendees can expect a mix of high-level and in-depth instruction including hands-on lab formats, with sessions scheduled throughout the day as part of the main conference program.

"As a leading sponsor of Big Data LDN for the past several years, we're thrilled that RX Global is bringing their event format to the United States," said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder and CEO, Starburst. "Their laser focus on creating valuable educational formats for data practitioners is the perfect complement to our Datanova program. Data Universe provides an amazing platform to help us bring our content and programming to life in-person."

Data Universe 2024 takes place at the North Javits Center in New York City on April 10-11, 2024. Registration opens in September 2023. Join our mailing list to stay informed of all event news, program updates, registration offers, and more. To sign up for our mailing list, visit Data Universe .

About RX Global

RX Global is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organizations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX Global is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About Starburst

For data-driven companies, Starburst offers a full-featured data lake analytics platform, built on open source Trino. Our platform includes the capabilities needed to discover, organize, and consume data without the need for time-consuming and costly migrations. We believe the lake should be the center of gravity, and be the starting point for querying disparate data. With Starburst, teams can access more complete data, lower the cost of infrastructure, use the tools best suited to their specific needs, and avoid vendor lock-in. Trusted by companies like Comcast, Grubhub, and Priceline, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all their data.

