KEEN LAUNCHES FAST & LIGHT HIKING COLLECTION

PORTLAND, Ore., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEEN, Inc., the family-owned, values-led shoemaker, is introducing the lightest and fastest trail shoes in their line: Zionic and Wanduro, designed to empower the whole family to hike fast and experience more together.

Zionic (PRNewswire)

This collection builds on KEEN's twenty-plus years of expertise in hiking footwear design, offering lighter, athletic hikers built for the trail. Zionic, the collection's flagship model, incorporates new technology while maintaining uncompromising performance and traction.

With prices starting at $145, the Zionic collection includes mid and low waterproof models for muddy terrains and a vented speed model for arid climates. The line builds on KEEN's Fast & Light collection , which began with the NXIS in 2021. Zionic differentiates itself from its predecessor with a uniquely athletic KEEN.FIT profile that contours around the foot, while keeping KEEN's fan-loved room-for-your-toes fit intact. This alternative fit profile provides more comfort and support while helping secure the heel, grounding every step while moving fast on the trail.

Zionic additionally features technology often found in athletic footwear, such as responsive cushioning through a lightweight foam midsole and full-length stability plate. The models draw inspiration from trail running shoes and deliver increased speed without compromising traction, providing a grip that harkens back to KEEN's more classic hikers like the Targhee. In line with KEEN's commitment to safety and sustainability, Zionic is created without the use of forever chemicals (PFAS) and has an anti-odor footbed that does not use harmful pesticides.

"We see hikers as athletes who need gear that allows them to perform to the best of their ability," said Will Schuh, Senior Manager of Product Management and Merchandising for Performance Footwear. "Zionic is our latest commitment to these 'Outside Athletes'. It marks a significant step forward for the hiking category and shows KEEN's continued investment in this growing outdoor segment."

Rounding out the Fast & Light collection, the kids' Wanduro similarly provides the next generation of adventurers with athletic footwear designed to go seamlessly from backcountry to blacktop. The collection includes a flexible textile upper and all-terrain outsole for kids on the go and comes in mid and low waterproof silhouettes in both children's and youth sizes starting at $70.

The newest Fast & Light styles are available for purchase at www.keenfootwear.com and at select sporting goods retailers on July 15, 2023.

About KEEN

KEEN is a values-led, family-owned shoemaker. For over 20 years, KEEN has been consciously designing, making, and distributing unapologetically comfortable, innovative footwear that lasts.

Starting a revolution in the footwear industry with the introduction of its original hybrid sandal, the Newport, KEEN believes that the fate of our planet and the people who live on it is in our collective hands. As shoemakers, KEEN is determined to reduce the impact of how they make shoes while abiding by the following values: be original in everything they do, create with conscience, do the right thing (together), and use profits to do good. Learn more at www.keenfootwear.com.

Light on Foot. Agile on Trail. (PRNewswire)

