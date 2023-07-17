Michael Burton, a Veteran Nonprofit Leader, Selected to Lead the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation

Burton's appointment ushers in a bold new era for DRIF, the fundraising arm of the premier cure-based research institute

MIAMI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), the fundraising arm of the Diabetes Research Institute, a world leader focused on finding a cure for type 1 diabetes, is pleased to announce the appointment of new CEO Michael J. Burton. Burton brings more than three decades of experience to DRIF and will usher in a transformative new era for the Foundation and its affiliated research institute, which are joined in their singular mission to find a cure for diabetes, now.

Prior to joining DRIF, Burton served as a senior-level executive at distinguished institutions including Princeton University, The Pew Charitable Trusts, and the American Association for Cancer Research.

"It is a privilege to assume the role of CEO at the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation," said Burton. "I have personally witnessed the unwavering passion, commitment and expertise of the extraordinarily talented scientists at the Diabetes Research Institute. They are tirelessly devoted to discovering a cure for diabetes. DRIF has a critical role to play in their success, and I am eager to amplify the philanthropic efforts that serve as the lifeblood of this groundbreaking research."

The DRI and its fundraising arm, DRIF, have worked together since 1971 to support and advance research with a singular goal: finding a cure for diabetes. The Foundation provides the DRI with critical funding to pursue promising research and new therapeutic strategies.

In a notable succession, Burton's appointment follows closely on the heels of the DRI's appointment of Dr. Matthias von Herrath, an eminent global authority in diabetes research, as scientific director. With their combined expertise and dedication, Burton and von Herrath, along with the deep bench of researchers and nonprofit professionals, will spearhead both the scientific and strategic aspects of the quest to cure diabetes.

"Michael Burton's passion for helping people live healthy, full lives, deep understanding of the health care industry, and business acumen immediately made him the right fit to lead DRIF. We are confident that under his leadership, DRIF will thrive and play a defining role in finding the cure for diabetes. We have never been more hopeful about a diabetes-free future," said William Fishlinger, Chairman DRIF National Board of Directors.

About the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation

The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation were created for one reason – to cure diabetes – which is and will continue to be the singular focus until that goal is reached. As one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to curing diabetes, the DRI is working to restore natural insulin production and normalize blood sugar levels without imposing other risks. Researchers have already shown that transplanted insulin-producing islet cells allow people with type 1 diabetes to live without the need for insulin injections. Some of the DRI's islet transplant patients have been free from insulin for more than 15 years. Funding provided by the Foundation is the driving force that allows DRI scientists to pursue new and innovative ideas, and to bring these discoveries to patients. The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is the organization of choice for those who want to Be Part of the Cure. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

