Winston & Strawn Boosts D.C. Office's Patent Litigation and Government Investigations Capabilities With Addition of Three Partners

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced that three partners have joined the firm's Washington, D.C., office and Litigation Department. Scott Border joins the Intellectual Property Practice, while Daniel Chaudoin and Caitlin Mandel join the Government Investigations, Enforcement, and Compliance Practice.

Scott focuses his practice on intellectual property litigation at the trial and appellate level, where he helps companies in diverse high-technology fields, including consumer electronics, software, and wireless communications. He also has extensive experience representing clients in complex administrative proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where he has tried more than one hundred inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Prior to entering the practice of law, Scott served for five years as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as an electrical engineering officer and navigator.

"Given the pace of disputes fueled by factors such as litigation finance, patent law will continue to evolve in both scope and complexity," said Scott. "Winston is known for its leadership in patent litigation, and I could not be more pleased to be joining such an experienced team."

Dan and Caitlin defend major financial institutions, public companies, and senior executives in investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FINRA, the U.S. Department of Justice and various state attorneys general, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). They have extensive experience conducting sensitive internal investigations and advising clients regarding interactions with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board. Recent matters include negotiating a favorable resolution of the SEC's first enforcement action against a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that allowed the SPAC to successfully complete its merger; successfully negotiating the largest settlement in the CFPB's history; and leading a complex internal investigation into a client's mortgage servicing practices, resulting in the closure of a lengthy CFPB investigation.

With more than a decade of experience at the SEC, Dan is the former Assistant Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, where he led a team of attorneys in the investigation and litigation of cases involving the Securities Act, the Securities Exchange Act, the Investment Advisers Act, the Investment Company Act, and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Caitlin has extensive experience counseling clients on regulatory compliance issues.

In a joint statement, the two partners said, "We are honored to join Winston & Strawn and to contribute to the Washington, D.C., office's impressive growth. The office is home to a talented team of lawyers whose work provides robust representation to clients facing government oversight and complex regulations. We are confident that our experience in these areas will strengthen the practice's bench and expand the suite of legal services the D.C. office provides."

The arrival of these partners further demonstrates the D.C. office's continued growth trajectory. In the last two months, the office has welcomed Structure Finance Partner Claudine Chen-Young; Government Contracts Partners Lawrence Block, Elizabeth Leavy, and Lawrence Sher; and Maritime & Admiralty Of Counsel David Bornn (based in the U.S. Virgin Islands).

"Scott, Dan, and Caitlin are important additions to our office, and their experience is directly relevant to the challenges our clients confront," said Office Managing Partner David Rogers. "Clients look to us for robust advocacy in numerous matters, including patent litigation and vigorous representation when confronting government oversight and a complex regulatory environment. These three partners, working with their practice colleagues, will allow Winston and the D.C. office to provide clients with strong, effective counsel."

"Winston is committed to strategic growth in our nation's capital, where clients rely on our ability to provide zealous representation across diverse areas of law," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Scott, Dan, and Caitlin's record of accomplishments will ensure that our clients continue to have knowledgeable counsel capable of crafting practical solutions to their legal challenges."

