BudTank Launches XPRO: World's 1st Cannabis Vape with Smart Display!

SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BudTank, powered by Buddy is proud to announce the launch of their latest breakthrough product, the XPRO. This revolutionary device introduces the world's first cannabis vape with a cutting-edge digital display, setting a new standard for innovation and user experience.

"Our extensive customer visits and research have played a pivotal role in the creation of the BudTank XPRO, the world's first cannabis vape featuring a digital display," said Rider, the Product Manager at BudTank. "Earlier this year, we conducted a comprehensive series of customer visits and surveys, we engaged directly with our customers and vaping enthusiasts from all walks of life. Listening to their experiences, preferences, and suggestions allowed us to envision a truly exceptional vaping device. Thus, the BudTank XPRO was born – an embodiment of innovation, customization, and elegance. We firmly believe that the BudTank XPRO will set a new benchmark in the industry, exceeding the expectations of cannabis enthusiasts worldwide."

The XPRO brings together industry-leading technology and design, offering a host of exceptional features that will delight cannabis enthusiasts worldwide. Here's what sets the XPRO apart:

Industry-Leading Innovation

The XPRO's built-in digital display allows you to track your battery life in real-time. With just a single glance, you'll know exactly when to recharge, ensuring uninterrupted vaping pleasure during your busy business endeavors. No more surprises - anticipate low battery levels with a single glance and receive timely reminders.

Mega Capacity 3-10ml Customizable

Based on BudTank's investigation, delta-8 has a significant market in the cannabis vaping industry. To cater to this demand, we have made the XPRO customizable from 3ml to an astonishing 10ml, all without altering the device's size. This remarkable capacity guarantees an extended duration of vaping enjoyment, bidding farewell to frequent refills and embracing uninterrupted satisfaction.

For those who prefer smaller volumes, the option to customize the capacity to 3-5ml is ideal for THC and live resin oils. This flexibility allows users to tailor their vaping experience according to their specific oil preferences, ensuring a personalized and gratifying session.

Enhanced Oil-Locking Capability

The BudTank XPRO takes advantage of a cutting-edge ceramic heating element. What sets it apart from previous models using standard ceramic heating is the upgraded ceramic core formula. This enhanced formulation ensures a superior oil-locking effect, providing a more stable and consistent draw. With the BudTank XPRO, users can enjoy a vaping experience that is not only innovative but also reliably smooth.

BudTank, powered by Buddy, is a world-leading company in vaping industry. Drawing from over a decade of industry experience, Buddy has earned a stellar reputation for delivering top-quality vaping hardware and innovative solutions. Backed by this expertise, BudTank is at the forefront of technology and design, continually pushing boundaries to provide unparalleled vaping experiences. Each product from BudTank undergoes rigorous testing and meticulous precision, guaranteeing unmatched quality and customer satisfaction. BudTank values strong partnerships and is dedicated to tailoring solutions that empower cannabis businesses to thrive in a dynamic market.

