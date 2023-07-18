The Genie Company and RTI Announce Garage Integration

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie®, the most recognized brand of smart garage door openers, together with leading control and automation manufacturer RTI, today announced a new integration enabling Genie's full line of Wi-Fi enabled garage door openers powered by Aladdin Connect® to be controlled within RTI smart home control systems from RTI remotes, touchpanels, and mobile apps.

Adding control of Genie devices to the RTI system delivers an important layer of convenience in this area of the home.

RTI is the award-winning control and automation solution for smart home and commercial applications, installed by a worldwide network of certified dealers. The new integration with Genie enables garage access to be managed through the same system that controls lighting, climate, entertainment, security, and other smart home features.

"The driveway and garage are primary home access points for most homeowners," said RTI Product Director Neal Ellsworth. "Adding control of Genie devices to the RTI system delivers an important layer of control convenience in this important area of the home."

More than just another way to open or close the garage, the integration with RTI enables scenes that provide a more intuitive home experience, such as turning on the driveway lights at night or notifying the homeowner if the garage door is left open.

"Working with RTI enables homebuilders and custom integrators to create a superior smart home experience for our shared customers" said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. "We're excited about this partnership with RTI, and the ability to offer our customers an elevated smart home experience."

The full line of reliable, ultra-quiet, Wi-Fi enabled smart garage door openers and controllers by Genie are Works with Alexa and Google Home certified. The Genie line of residential garage door openers includes an award-winning wall-mount version that improves garage aesthetics and includes an automated garage door lock to provide an additional layer of security.

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind and easily fit their lifestyles.

More information at GenieCompany.com.

About RTI

RTI elevates the smart home and smart business with an intuitive and powerful suite of control and automation solutions. The award-winning RTI portfolio of remotes, touchpanels, control processors, and A/V distribution systems is programmed and customized by the renowned RTI Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver exceptional and personalized control solutions to their clients. RTI solutions are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers and distributors.

More information is available at www.rticontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

