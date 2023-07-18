Global Times: FISU acting president looks forward to successful hosting of upcoming Universiade

CHENGDU, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder believes the upcoming Chengdu Universiade will feature well-organized competitions as well as cultural experiences as he looks forward to the World University Games.

"Based on the intensive preparation work and the regular exchanges between the organizing committee and the FISU, I expect exceptionally well-organized competitions, very competent and helpful volunteers, many cultural experiences, and a lively exchange between the delegations and the organizing committee as well as the local population," Eder told the Global Times in an exclusive interview.

With the fast approaching 31st FISU World University Games, which are set to kick off on July 28, 2023 in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Eder said Chengdu is well prepared in all areas and that he looks forward to attending the Chengdu Universiade and witnessing the success of this sporting event.

The acting president said he is "very much looking forward to travelling to Chengdu soon" and to attending all events including the opening and closing ceremonies, the FISU World Conference, as well as watching many of the scheduled sporting competitions, and meeting with Chinese authorities and FISU member delegations.

He is expecting a unique experience in the upcoming Games.

To deliver excellence

Less than two weeks from the start of the Universiade, Chengdu is currently hosting torch relays and preparing to host all scheduled testing events, ensuring the smooth process in all elements of the ­rehearsal.

The contact and communication among the Chengdu Universiade organizing committee, the FISU and the participating delegations was very intensive and efficient, Eder said.

"It has been a very collaborative effort with a lot of mutual understanding and respect in all functional areas between the organizing committee and FISU. That's why we all have good reasons to look forward to the Games in Chengdu," he stressed.

Paying close attention to the preparations for the Games, Eder noted that what impressed him most was how motivated the staff members of the organizing committee were in discharging their duties despite the difficult circumstances faced by the Games including two postponements and how professional preparations have advanced.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chengdu Universiade, which was meant to take place in 2021, was postponed twice to 2022 and then 2023. However, the preparation work was not delayed.

At present, the formation of the core operation teams for the 18 sports at the Universiade has been completed, of which 1,077 domestic technical officials have been selected and dispatched, and the selection of international technical officials has been promoted in an orderly fashion.

In the last three years, Chengdu has effectively managed the building, refurbishment, and enlargement of 49 stadiums and gyms, boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure and service systems that comply with global competition standards.

"I am very happy and grateful for the perseverance and motivation of our Chinese hosts to overcome all the difficulties and problems caused by the double postponement of the Games," Eder said.

By the end of 2022, Chengdu had created 60 distinctive neighborhoods.

Under the theme of a garden city aesthetic experience, the organizing committee has carefully planned and launched 16 spots for cultural display and exchange activities. More than 20 key cultural activities will be held during the Universiade.

Stating that the Chengdu Games are not only a stage for competition, but also a stage for integration of civilizations and cultural exchanges, Eder mentioned the World Conference, which titled "Embracing a colorful world," precisely covers the important significance of the Universiade.

The Games also offer an opportunity for the FISU to underline and promote its values in terms of respect, friendship, non-discrimination, gender equality, a healthy lifestyle and sustainability in climate protection, Eder said.

More visionary consensus

The Universiade is not only a world-class sporting event, but is also closely related to the lives of local people with the improvement of the urban environment and the introduction of measures to benefit the people, which received applause from Eder.

According to the organizing committee, at the beginning of the construction and upgrading of Universiade-designated venues, full consideration was given to their sustainable use after the competition, and more attention was paid to the fitness needs of the local people.

Data shows that since the Chengdu Universiade preparation began, the competition venues have been open for nearly 80,000 hours, serving more than 5.1 million people, and hosting 730 events.

After the event, these venues will further offer greater social benefits.

"All the infrastructures will be ready for the World Games that Chengdu will welcome in 2025. And who knows? Perhaps the Olympic Games one day?" Eder added.

According to local media reports, to the present day, authorities in Chengdu have conducted more than 1,800 scientific fitness guidance services in Universiade venues, and the fitness pass rate of local citizens has increased year-on-year, reaching 94.61 percent in 2022.

"A lot has been done for young people, students, and also senior citizens to live in a healthy environment and maintain a healthy lifestyle in Chengdu. The Games will strengthen and boost all of this," Eder noted.

In focusing on meeting people's needs, China has gradually made more facilities for fitness-for-all activities available and established a higher-level public service system for the country's Fitness-for-All programs.

By the end of 2020, 37.2 percent of people in China were recorded as regularly participating in physical exercise, and 90.4 percent passed the standard fitness examination.

