MotorDNA Unveils Innovative Vehicle IQ Portlet: Empowering Companies to Enhance Digital Property Value and Consumer Experience

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorDNA, a leading provider of analytics-ready vehicle build data, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, the Vehicle IQ Portlet. This powerful widget offers companies in various industries a unique opportunity to elevate their digital properties by providing consumers with comprehensive and granular safety information during their car shopping journey.

By leveraging the Vehicle IQ Portlet, companies can transform their websites.

The Vehicle IQ Portlet revolutionizes how companies present safety information on their digital property, offering consumers unprecedented detail and accuracy. Many auto education platforms, auto enthusiast websites, and other auto-related digital properties currently need help to provide complete and meaningful safety information to their users.

The current generic safety ratings with incomplete data need to address consumers' desire for specific details about a vehicle's safety features.

By integrating the Vehicle IQ Portlet, companies can bridge this information gap and deliver exceptional value to their customers. The widget enables consumers to input a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and receive the proprietary Vehicle IQ Score™, a comprehensive assessment of the vehicle's safety intelligence. Unlike other safety ratings that provide generic information at the make and model level, the Vehicle IQ Score delivers vehicle-level scores based on that vehicle's installed options and specifications.

By leveraging the Vehicle IQ Portlet, companies can transform their websites into go-to destinations for comprehensive comparative safety information. Auto buying and education platforms can equip consumers with detailed insights into a vehicle's safety options, empowering them to make informed decisions. Auto enthusiast websites can provide enthusiasts with granular details about the safety features contributing to the vehicle's overall intelligence.

Additionally, insurance companies can leverage the Vehicle IQ Portlet to offer enhanced value to their customers or prospective customers. By integrating this intelligent scoring system into their digital properties, insurers can educate policyholders about the safety features present in their vehicles, fostering a culture of safety-conscious driving. This valuable tool can help insurers expand their reach, increase market share, and attract more profitable safety-conscious consumers.

"We are excited to introduce the Vehicle IQ Portlet to companies seeking to enhance their digital property value and provide consumers with detailed safety information," said Tom War, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of MotorDNA. "By integrating our widget, companies can offer an exceptional user experience and empower consumers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions."

The Vehicle IQ Portlet marks a significant milestone in MotorDNA's commitment to revolutionizing the automotive insurance industry. By offering innovative solutions that harness the power of data and technology, MotorDNA continues to empower companies, drive industry-wide innovation, and promote safer driving experiences.

