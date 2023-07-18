Rescued Wildlife Do the Talking at Florida's Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

JUPITER, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannibal is a cancer survivor; Frasier was an orphan; and Arvy was rescued from the ice and snow of a Connecticut winter. They are among the 200 wildlife that are permanent residents – animal ambassadors at the small-but-mighty Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, Florida. Hannibal, a bald eagle, was found as an infant covered with lesions and diagnosed with cancer. She lost an eye but remains resilient. Frasier the Crane was orphaned when her parents were hit by a car. Raised by humans, she learned the way of people, and could not safely be released back into the wild. Arvy the pelican got caught in winter ice up north. She had to be flown to the Sanctuary and lost parts of her feet to frostbite. All are thriving at the Sanctuary.

(from left) Executive Director, Amy Kight, with Earl Abramson and Sheila Schlaggar at the new campus groundbreaking. (PRNewswire)

Earl Abramson , along with Sheila Schlaggar , made a landmark donation to name the new campus.

The 40-year-old nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates nearly 6,000 native wildlife annually from throughout the state and nation. About 250,000 visitors are welcomed from around the world each year as they visit the Sanctuary. Free and open to the public, the Sanctuary delivers fully on its mission of wildlife conservation and environmental education. It was originally financed by Peter Busch, a member of the Anheuser-Busch dynasty. While Mr. Busch still serves as the organization's president, it has become a well-known and beloved establishment, financed by the community at large through donations and grants.

In a few months, the Sanctuary will move to an expanded facility, 20 acres with lush vegetation and wetlands. The new home will triple its size and capacity for animal rescue and public education. Supporters have rallied to help pay for the new facility, but the massive expansion will require even more financial support.

The Sanctuary is a cultural and educational treasure, so much so that Chicago businessman Earl Abramson, along with Sheila Schlaggar, both environmentalists and huge fans of the Sanctuary, made a landmark donation to name the new campus: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary at Abramson & Schlaggar Reserve.

"Busch Wildlife Sanctuary offers a rare and wonderful way to save our wildlife. We are thrilled to be a part of these incredible efforts," said Abramson. Ms. Schlaggar echoed Abramson's sentiments, " We believe strongly in what Busch accomplishes. Even those animals that cannot be returned to the wild have a loving home. It is such a happy place."

About Busch Wildlife Sanctuary at Abramson & Schlaggar Reserve

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary at the Abramson & Schlaggar Reserve is a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of Florida's wildlife and natural resources. Founded in 1983, the Sanctuary protects and restores native wildlife for the benefit of its unique animals, environment, and people. Our goal is to inspire and educate the community in leading local conservation and wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and release efforts. To learn about Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, visit www.buschwildlife.org Nurture What's Wild.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Busch Wildlife Sanctuary