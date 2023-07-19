Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands into Missouri, Illinois with Acquisition of Pyrotech

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest private full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is proud to announce the acquisition of Pyrotech, a fire suppression, extinguisher and life safety equipment provider serving Missouri and Illinois. Pye-Barker continues to execute on its aggressive acquisition strategy to build a national platform that is unparalleled in the industry. With the addition of Pyrotech, Pye-Barker will have its first physical location in Missouri, bringing the company to 163 branches nationally.

"Pyrotech joins Pye-Barker during a time of tremendous growth as we expand service to our 38th and 39th states."

Pyrotech specializes in 24-hour service, inspection, testing, maintenance and installation of suppression systems for commercial kitchens, food trucks, paint booths and industrial applications. The Pyrotech team also services fire extinguishers and life safety equipment including emergency lighting, exit signs, first aid stations and defibrillators. From its headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, Pyrotech has served the greater Missouri and Illinois area since 1998 and is committed to delivering high-quality work with a personable approach to customer service.

"I'm excited about the opportunities this partnership with Pye-Barker will present for our team members and our business to grow," said Pyrotech Co-Owner Terry Nolan.

"We're proud to join a flourishing company like Pye-Barker that is committed to fostering family culture and investing in ongoing, hands-on training for our team," added Pyrotech Co-Owner Tim Sauer.

"Pyrotech joins the Pye-Barker family during a time of tremendous growth for our company as we expand service to our 38th and 39th states," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "By partnering with like-minded organizations, we've been able to vastly expand the geographic areas we serve. We're proud to have Pyrotech on board and look forward to working with communities in Missouri and Illinois."

Pyrotech's highly skilled and certified technicians will continue to serve customers in the St. Louis area.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest private single-source provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,000 team members.

