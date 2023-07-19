Supermicro Adds 192-Core ARM CPU Based Low Power Servers to Its Broad Range of Workload Optimized Servers and Storage Systems

New MegaDC Servers Incorporate the New AmpereOne™ CPU for Microservices, Telco Edge, Web Servers, Caching Services, Media Encoding, and Video Game Streaming

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing several new servers to its already broad application optimized product line. These new servers incorporate the new AmpereOne™ CPU, with up to 192 single-threaded cores and up to 4TB of memory capacity. Applications such as databases, telco edge, web servers, caching services, media encoding, and video gaming streaming will benefit from increased cores, faster memory access, higher performance per watt, scalable power management, and the new cloud security features. Additionally, Cloud Native microservice based applications will benefit from the lower latencies and power usage.

"Supermicro is expanding our customer choices by introducing these new systems that incorporate the latest high core count CPUs from Ampere Computing," said Michael McNerney, vice president of Marketing and Security, Supermicro. "With high core counts, predictable latencies, and up to 4TB of memory, users will experience increased performance for a range of workloads and lower energy use. We continue to design and deliver a range of environmentally friendly servers that give customers a competitive advantage for various applications."

As part of the ARM ecosystem, these new servers incorporate OpenBMC for industry-standard server management, which enables the integration of these new Supermicro servers into on-prem and hyperscale data centers.

Supermicro's ARM-based MegaDC servers are an innovative extension to the Ampere® Altra® CPU, ranging from 32 to 128 cores, and with AmpereOne™, with up to 192 cores. The AmpereOne ™ based servers include PCIe 5.0, and DDR5, as well as more memory and I/O bandwith with a significant performance enhancement to the previous generation systems, resulting in faster overall application performance. Customers can leverage Supermicro's Building Block Solution architecture to support various application workload requirements for more memory bandwidth and capacity, more PCIe expansion slots, and CPU performance with less power consumption.

The new servers are application optimized based on the single-socket MegaDC Building Block Solution architecture and are available immediately. Targeted applications include:

Enterprise – 1U, Single Socket, with 12x 2.5" U.2 NVMe drives

AI/GPU – 2U, Single Socket, with up to 4 Double-Width 350W GPU Cards

Database – 2U, Single Socket, up to 24x NVMe drives

Object Storage– 2U, Single Socket, with 12x 3.5" and 4x 2.5" U.2 NVMe drives

Telco Edge – 2U, Single Socket, 17" Depth with 6x 2.5 U.2 NVMe drives

"With the addition of AmpereOne™ to Supermicro's MegaDC server line, we are bringing even more cores for workloads that need the highest performance at the lowest power," said Jeff Wittich, Chief Product Officer at Ampere. "With both Ampere® Altra® and AmpereOne™ offerings, Supermicro gives customers a wide range of options that meet application requirements while continuing to lower the cost and environmental impact of data center and edge computing."

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

