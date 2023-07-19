VARON Launches the Game-changer in the Field--New VP Series Portable Oxygen Concentrator with Increased Mobility and Convenience

SEATTLE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VARON, a leading oxygen concentrator manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of a new member of the VP series -- VP-2. This portable oxygen concentrator incorporates innovative technology and advanced features, aiming to provide efficient and reliable oxygen therapy to patients in need wherever they go.

Established in 2021, VARON is committed to improving the living quality of people who suffer from pulmonary diseases and addressing the growing demand for reliable and efficient oxygen delivery systems. The company has met rapid growth over the past few years. In 2022, VARON hit a milestone of over 50 thousand units sold, with a 40% increase in annual sales. It now has multiple product series to meet various needs for supplemental oxygen and several warehouses in Europe and America for faster delivery.

VARON has extensive experience with respiratory supporting solutions and has developed many remarkable products. The heavy investment in research and development ensures that VARON oxygen concentrators are of the highest quality.

As the latest addition to the company's impressive product line, VP-2 has user-friendly controls for easy operation. Although with the replaceable battery, its body is still lighter and more compact than its predecessor VP-1, making it more suitable for outdoor use. But what sets it apart from other products on the market is its Dual Oxygen Supply Mode--In addition to traditional pulse flow oxygen supply, when no inhalation is detected, it automatically releases oxygen every 3 seconds. This Feature effectively solves the problem that normal pulse flow mode sometimes cannot sense gentle or shallow breathing during sleep or due to certain pulmonary diseases.

"We are more excited than anyone to introduce the new product to the market," said Darren Wang, CEO of VARON. "Our goal is to make oxygen therapy more accessible by providing reliable, efficient, and affordable solutions for anyone in need. With VP-2 coming out, we believe we are much closer to the goal."

Medical professionals and institutions also expressed enthusiasm for the new VARON oxygen concentrator. The previous products have built a good reputation among healthcare providers as the advanced technology and great price make them invaluable tools for healthcare. And many customers know about VARON oxygen concentrators through the recommendation of their healthcare providers.

VARON has received wide recognition from its customers for the excellent performance and affordable price of its products. The customer service supervisor of VARON said that they often get feedback from their customers saying that choosing VARON oxygen concentrator is a good investment because compared to many other brands on the market, VARON Oxygen concentrators offer more at an unmatched price. So they are more than excited to know about this new product we are launching.

As one of the leading new forces in oxygen concentrators, VARON has built a good reputation for high-standard products and services. It has always been its commitment to providing exceptional customer support and products. You can reach them through various channels, including phone, live chat, and Email. With a dedicated customer service team, a broad network of authorized distributors worldwide, and extensive resources on their website, you are guaranteed easy access to assistance and maintenance and have a wonderful experience with their products and services.

It has always been VARON's pursuit to ensure that convenient and efficient oxygen therapy can be available to all healthcare providers and patients in need worldwide. And they want more people to join them in the cause of addressing respiratory problems and raising public awareness of pulmonary health.

