Emmy-Award Winning Host Ryan Seacrest Partners with Renowned Luxury Travel Platform Classic Vacations, Joining the Company as a Strategic Advisor

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Vacations™, the #1 rated global luxury travel platform, is proud to welcome Ryan Seacrest as a strategic advisor. Seacrest will work with Classic Vacations to support their global expansion and collaborate on innovative products, marketing, and services for their customers.

(PRNewswire)

Classic Vacations™, the #1 rated global luxury travel platform, is proud to welcome Ryan Seacrest as a strategic advisor

"I've always been a big fan of travel because it allows me to see the world through a different lens, learn about origin stories, and create special memories with our family and friends," says Seacrest. "It makes me feel a great sense of joy to create cherished moments with my loved ones. It's also no secret that I love food and immersing myself in the different cuisines of the world. Classic Vacations shares this same commitment to making unforgettable experiences for its customers. I'm excited to collaborate with their team and support their mission "to bring people closer together, one vacation at a time."

Seacrest is not new to the travel industry. He often shares his love of travel, culture, and world cuisine through his socials and his radio show, and has investments in restaurants, wine-making, and olive oil production.

Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations, expressed her gratitude for Ryan Seacrest's support of Classic Vacations, and the travel industry overall. She stated, "Ryan Seacrest is one of the most recognizable and trusted voices in media today. He understands the value of a trusted brand with a global community, high quality offerings, strong customer engagement, and storytelling. His passion for travel and adventure is contagious along with his unique perspectives, network, and expertise in hospitality. We are delighted to welcome Ryan as a strategic advisor as we continue to evolve and grow."

Classic Vacations, which celebrates 45 years in business this year, is owned by The Najafi Companies, and offers more than 1300 hand-picked, prestigious properties worldwide, a curated portfolio of tours and activities, a robust Groups business, and has long been known for its commitment to providing the highest level of service.

The company works hand in hand with Consortia and Travel Advisors and boasts a discerning clientele which includes high-net-worth individuals and high-profile celebrities. From managing flight bookings and accommodations to arranging exclusive transportation and activities, Classic Vacations attends to every detail, ensuring a luxurious and seamless vacation.

Exciting new initiatives are on the horizon for Classic Vacations, including expanding their global offering and presence of hotels and cities, and launching features on their new BEYOND platform, a self-service online booking engine for Travel Advisors which boasts over 500,000 hotels and 275,000 rentals.

To learn more about Classic Vacations, please visit www.classicvacations.com

Press Contact:

Lori Smith, Vice President, Marketing

losmith@classicvacations.com

ABOUT RYAN SEACREST

Ryan Seacrest is an Emmy-winning television host, radio personality, mega producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. As one of the most recognizable and trusted voices in media today, Seacrest is the host and producer of the #1 Los Angeles morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia's 102.7 KIIS-FM, the nationally syndicated "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" and "American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest." Seacrest also co-hosted and co-executive produced ABC's award-winning show "Live with Kelly and Ryan," for which he earned an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

For 21 seasons, Seacrest has hosted television's ground-breaking singing competition series, ABC's American Idol, and earned several Emmy Award nominations for his work on the show. Additionally, Seacrest continues to be a television fixture as the host of the annual live broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" since 2005.

Seacrest launched his Emmy award-winning company Ryan Seacrest Productions in 2006. Since then, the production banner has been behind countless hit series including E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and its spinoffs, as well as E!'s E! Live From The Red Carpet, Netflix's Insatiable, NBC's Shades of Blue starring Jennifer Lopez, and the Emmy Award-winning series Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution for ABC.

Seacrest's philanthropic efforts include serving as chairman of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF), which has successfully installed twelve broadcast media centers – Seacrest Studios – in pediatric hospitals nationwide, with two more to open in 2023. Seacrest Studios reaches an estimated 2.3 million patients and families through its programming annually. He also serves on the board of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), and on the board of trustees of the Paley Center for Media.

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS®

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations is the #1 rated luxury vacation platform. Over the past four decades, Travel Advisors have relied on Classic to help create and support millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. In doing so, Classic not only facilitates special vacation memories, but also helps travelers see a world beyond their immediate community. Classic has grown to represent over a hundred destinations around the world and offers a full line of accommodations, from mid-tier to luxury, competitive pricing, private transportation, and unique tours and excursions in Abu Dhabi, Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, Mainland USA, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Seychelles, and Tahiti. For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com or call (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, ecommerce and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in LA and NY. For more information, visit www.najafi.com

SOURCE Classic Vacations

Ryan Seacrest said he has (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Classic Vacations