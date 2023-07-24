Local Schools, Nonprofits, Community Partners to Empower Students to Succeed

GEORGETOWN, Ky., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota USA Foundation announced grants of up to $5.7 million to prepare students in Scott County, Fayette County and Ignite Institute in Northern Kentucky for future science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. Driving Possibilities focuses on PreK-12 education to ensure all students have access to rewarding careers, including opportunities in the auto industry.

Advancing STEM Education: Toyota Invests Up to $5.7 Million in Kentucky Schools (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to increase awareness of future STEM careers while helping build sustainable programs in the communities where our Toyota team members live and work," said Tellis Bethel, group vice president of social innovation, Toyota. "With $1.2 million in its first year and more to come in the years ahead, we are excited to expand Driving Possibilities here in Kentucky, home to our largest manufacturing plant in the world."

The long-term initiative's phased approach, which offers programming in specific schools based on input from district leaders, aims to close educational gaps through innovative, hands-on STEM programming while addressing the essential needs of students and families.

"Toyota understands the future of our economy is in our classrooms," said Jacqueline Coleman, Kentucky Lt. Governor. "This investment will eliminate barriers to success, increase opportunities for students, and help us achieve our goal of a quality education for every Kentuckian."

Driving Possibilities in Kentucky centers on three key areas designed to expand literacy and language resources, build education and industry partnerships, and address transportation barriers.

"The Driving Possibilities framework provides a holistic approach to ensure all children have equal access to opportunities and a pathway to high-growth careers," said Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky. "In collaboration with community partners and businesses, we are focusing resources inside and outside the classroom to help students overcome barriers."

In 2022, the Toyota USA Foundation announced Driving Possibilities, a $110 million national, career readiness and community engagement initiative, launched to prepare youth for the careers of tomorrow. It is a unique approach that brings together educators, local and national nonprofits, and communities to create limitless possibilities for all. With efforts across the PreK-12 education continuum, the program is the largest and most comprehensive in Toyota's history. The initiative is funded by Toyota USA Foundation, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), and Toyota Financial Services (TFS).

Kentucky is the second site to launch programming based on more than 60 years of active support in communities across the U.S. and builds off the successful model in West Dallas.

About Toyota USA Foundation

The Toyota USA Foundation is a charitable endowment created to support education programs serving PreK through 12th-grade students and their teachers in the United States, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). For more information about the Toyota USA Foundation, visit www.toyotaeffect.com/impact .

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the brand for finance and related products for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers vehicle and payment protection products through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand.

As of March 31, 2022, TFS employed approximately 3,700 team members nationwide, and had assets totaling over $135 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Roark

amanda.roark@toyota.com

Kim Ogle

Kim.ogle@toyota.com

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America