Boeing Announces Scholarships for Pilot Training

ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] is investing $950,000 in scholarships for pilot training to grow and diversify talent required to meet significant long-term demand for commercial airplane pilots.

Sisters of the Skies recipients of the Boeing Pilot Training Scholarship pose after receiving their scholarships. (Terrence Bowen Photography) (PRNewswire)

Boeing is donating $500,000 to fund 25 scholarships with five aviation organizations committed to developing future pilots, including:

Boeing is also donating $450,000 to Fly Compton, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that introduces minority youth to career opportunities in aerospace. This investment will increase flight training classes offered to students in L.A.'s Compton community and introduce career topics related to designing, building and maintaining airplanes and drones.

"The demand for qualified and diverse pilots remains high at airlines worldwide. While becoming a pilot provides a lifelong career, access to training remains a barrier to entry for many," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing. "These organizations are helping the next generation of pilots realize their full potential while also showing communities that are historically underrepresented in the industry that a future in aviation is possible."

Long-term demand for newly qualified aviation personnel remains strong. Boeing projects 602,000 new pilots will be needed to fly and maintain the global commercial fleet over the next 20 years. Boeing will release its latest Pilot and Technician Outlook on July 25.

"We are seeing more women and individuals from diverse backgrounds entering the pilot profession because of the mentorship and guidance that aviation organizations like these provide for early career professionals," said Chris Broom, vice president of Commercial Training Solutions for Boeing Global Services. "The work they're doing to implement changes needed to remove social and financial barriers to entry are critical."

Since 2019, Boeing has invested more than $8.5 million to bring pilot training programs to underrepresented populations in communities across the United States.

Here are comments from organizations receiving Boeing funding:

Mark Baker, president and CEO of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association: "The aviation community is all about partnerships and coming together around the shared goal of protecting and growing our passion for flight. This collaboration is a true embodiment of that spirit and supports our mission of getting more people into the skies."

Demetrius Harris, Fly Compton president and executive director: "We are grateful for the tremendous support from our partners at Boeing. They continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to breaking down barriers for minority youth within the aviation industry. At Fly Compton, we know that lack of exposure, access to resources and the high cost of flight training prevents underrepresented populations from exploring careers in aviation. We focus on eliminating these barriers to entry, and this funding package from Boeing helps us continue this important work."

Claudia Zapata-Cardone, Latino Pilots Association president: "It brings us great joy that Boeing has provided these scholarships to our members. This award allows us to help them achieve their dreams of flight by eliminating the financial barriers associated with training. We look forward to growing and continuing our work with Boeing and LPA, so all our members can access a profession that otherwise would be unattainable."

Samantha Whitfield, Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals executive director: "Funding flight training is often one of the greatest barriers for students of color pursuing a pilot career. Scholarship partners like Boeing provide the much-needed support to fuel the careers of aspiring aviators. OBAP is proud to join forces with Boeing as we seek to diversify the aerospace workforce now and in the future."

Stephanie Grant, Sisters of the Skies board member and development director and a United Airlines first officer: "Sisters of the Skies is an organization of professional black female pilots committed to improving scholarship opportunities, mentorship, professional development, and outreach. Being able to support our members through scholarships like this helps offset the high cost of flight school and ultimately see these women become professional pilots. With less than 200 Black female commercial airline pilots nationwide, we remain focused on increasing this number through the pillars of our mission."

Stephanie Kenyon, Women in Aviation International interim CEO: "WAI members appreciate the longtime scholarship support from The Boeing Company. This year during our WAI2023 conference in Long Beach, California, Boeing provided scholarships for career enhancement, manufacturing skills and flight training. We know that scholarships change lives and provide our members with the financial resources to continue pursuing their aviation/aerospace dreams. As a nonprofit organization, WAI is thankful for Boeing's commitment to help train the next generation of female aviators."

Boeing leaders present a check to Fly Compton. Funds will go toward flight training classes offered to underserved students in LA’s Compton community. (photo: Fly Compton) (PRNewswire)

