Record-Breaking Success at Bite of Seattle 2023

SEATTLE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite of Seattle 2023 came to a thrilling conclusion yesterday after three days of culinary delights, live music, and community engagement. This year's event shattered previous attendance records, attracting diverse attendees. Hosted at the iconic Seattle Center, the festival was a testament to the city's vibrant spirit, culinary diversity, and cultural richness.

Bite of Seattle 2023 lived up to its reputation as a community-driven event that fosters connections. The festival provided a platform for local businesses, artisans, and vendors to showcase their unique offerings, connecting them to a new crop of attendees who can visit their local locations post-Bite.

"As we reignited this beloved event, we've been honored to highlight the extraordinary food and music that make Seattle shine," said Thomas Lapham, CEO of CHEQ. "Bite of Seattle came back with a bang, and we are looking forward to many more years to come."

One of the primary objectives of Bite of Seattle 2023 was to shine a spotlight on the diverse brick-and-mortar establishments that form the backbone of Seattle's culinary scene. From cozy cafes to upscale restaurants, these local gems offered visitors an authentic taste of the city's culinary identity.

An all-new innovation introduced this year was mobile payment through the CHEQ app, enabling festivalgoers to easily locate vendors even after the event concluded. CHEQ, the proud owner of Bite of Seattle, allows attendees to continue their culinary journey and support local businesses through social gifting.

Bite of Seattle would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors for making Bite of Seattle 2023 a resounding success including Pepsi, William Grant & Sons (Drambuie), Gesa Credit Union, Chateau Ste. Michelle, NW Beverages, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Center, OL Reign, Seattle Sounders FC, and SeattleFWC26.

Celebrating the Best Bites of 2023

Bite of Seattle 2023 also featured the highly anticipated Best Bites contest, where participants competed in various categories to win the hearts and taste buds of the festivalgoers. The winners in each category were:

Small Bite 2023: Theary Cambodian Foods

Best Big Bite 2023: KP LAO

Best Specialty Beverage 2023: Pink Bokay

Best Dessert 2023: Pielicious

Best Artisan Food 2023: The Na Sommelier

Best Artisan Craft 2023: The Hungry Sloth

The Bite of Seattle team would like to thank all the participants, sponsors, vendors, musicians, and, most importantly, the incredible attendees for their unwavering support in making this event a true celebration of Seattle's unique culture and culinary delights. Until next year, let's continue to explore and cherish the vibrant flavors and talents that define our beloved city.

About Bite of Seattle

Seattle's premier foodie festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns July 21, 22, and 23 at Seattle Center and celebrates its 38th year! Featuring 200 vendors, 50+ musical performances, beer gardens, and more, Bite of Seattle is fun for all ages. Festival goers will enjoy bites from local restaurants using the CHEQ app to place mobile orders. For additional information about The Bite of Seattle, please visit www.biteofseattle.com or follow us on Instagram, @BiteOfSeattle.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premises consumption. CHEQ allows friends to send food and drinks to each other in real time from anywhere in the world. It connects consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry-free. To learn more about CHEQ visit www.cheqplease.com or follow us on Instagram, @CheqPlease.

