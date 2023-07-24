SUBARU, MAKE-A-WISH® SURPRISE WISH KIDS ACROSS THE COUNTRY DURING 'WEEK OF WISHES'

Automaker builds on annual Subaru Share the Love® Event, which has granted more than 3,300 wishes

CAMDEN, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., and Make-A-Wish® this week partnered for a "Week of Wishes" initiative, an extension of its long-standing partnership, to surprise children with critical illnesses across the country at local Subaru showrooms with wishes that Subaru retailers helped to grant.

Quality Subaru (Wallingford, CT) partnered with Make-A-Wish® Connecticut to throw a cheer-themed party for Hamden resident Chloe, featuring performances from local cheer and dance teams. (PRNewswire)

Subaru and its retailers have donated more than $32 million , helping to grant more than 3,300 wishes.

The "Week of Wishes" expands on the 12-year partnership between the automaker and nonprofit. Since 2011, through the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event, Subaru and its retailers have donated more than $32 million, helping to grant more than 3,300 wishes in the United States. The partnership has enabled Make-A-Wish to grant wishes that deliver hope when it's needed most.

"We have had the honor of granting thousands of wishes throughout our longstanding partnership with Make-A-Wish," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "As the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish, we hope to provide children across the country with strength and positivity to fight against critical illness. Our Week of Wishes initiative is one of the many ways Subaru retailers are dedicated to giving back in their communities all year long."

According to Make-A-Wish, approximately 27,000 children are diagnosed with a critical illness each year, and research shows that granting wishes can improve children's quality of life and produce better health outcomes. A wish come true brings lasting impact to a wish kid, their family, and entire communities.

"Subaru and its retailers continue to provide support and exceed expectations for creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses nationwide," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We are incredibly thankful for our longstanding partnership and look forward to continuing to work together to provide hope to wish kids and their families through initiatives like Week of Wishes, the Subaru Share the Love Event, and more."

"Week of Wishes" surprises included:

Quality Subaru in Wallingford, NC , hosted a cheer-themed celebration to surprise a 12-year-old Hamden resident, Chloe, after helping to grant her wish for a "cheer cave" basement makeover. The event featured several local cheer teams doing stunts, and Chloe, who suffers from a blood disorder, and her family and friends got a sneak peek of what her cheer cave will look like when complete.

Garcia Subaru North in Albuquerque, NM , surprised 13-year-old Alejandro, who has a malignant brain tumor and is losing his vision, with his wish to go on a shopping spree. He arrived at a red-carpet surprise party before being whisked away in a limo for his shopping spree at a local mall.

Wakefield Subaru in Wakefield, MA , hosted a New York City -themed welcome home party that included a musical performance from a local theatre for 18-year-old Somerville resident, Sofia , after helping to grant her wish to travel to New York City .

AutoNation Subaru Hilton Head, in Hilton Head , NC , hosted a beach-themed send-off party to surprise a 4-year-old Bluffton resident, Lillian, with her wish to play in the sunshine on St. Johns Island.

Autobarn Subaru of Countryside in Chicago, IL , hosted a gaming-themed bash to surprise a 14-year-old suburban Chicago resident, Goel, with his wish for a gaming system. Goel, who has recently undergone a heart transplant, was surprised with his favorite things, plus exciting gifts for his brand-new gaming system.

Additional retailers, including Bill Kolb Jr. Subaru (Orangeburg, NY), Subaru of Cherry Hill (Cherry Hill, NJ), Subaru of Moon Township (Pittsburgh, PA), Hendrick Subaru (Birmingham, AL), Peoria Subaru (Phoenix, AZ), Scoggin-Dickey Subaru (Lubbock, TX) and Capitol Subaru (San Jose, CA) also hosted surprise "Week of Wishes" events for local wish children.

The "Week of Wishes" is part of Subaru Loves to Care, the health-focused philanthropic pillar of the automaker's Love Promise vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Care, please visit subaru.com/care.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Capitol Subaru (San Jose, CA) and Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area hosted a Hawaiian-themed celebration to surprise Hayward resident Moises with the granting of his wish. (PRNewswire)

