ServiceMaster Recovery Management® Announces ServiceMaster Restoration Services' National Growth

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Recovery Management ® is excited to announce the continued growth of ServiceMaster Restoration Services (SRS). On 6/13/2023, SRS expanded its footprint by adding ServiceMaster St. Cloud to its portfolio, with east coast operations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, Maine, Vermont, Virginia, Florida and now Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota in addition to their west coast operations in California, Nevada, and New Mexico. ServiceMaster Restoration Services is the largest franchise in the ServiceMaster Recovery Management® network, and this acquisition allows for enhanced capabilities and a greater capacity to serve its customers nationally from the west to the east coast across 27 operating branches.

"ServiceMaster Restoration Services has worked hard to build long-term partnerships across the SRM network to enhance capabilities and its footprint," said John Tovar, President, ServiceMaster Restore®. "This represents a substantial step forward for the ServiceMaster Restore® and ServiceMaster Recovery Management® networks in accelerating growth."

To support this growth, SRS is expanding its leadership by bringing in a new CEO, Bryan Gelnett. Current CEO, Charles Hoage, will transition into a board seat and serve in a hands-on advisory role. Bryan joins the team with over 20 years of business management and team leadership experience, most recently for distributed service businesses in the healthcare sector. He has spent the past 6 years as an operating partner at Thomas H. Lee Partners, a private equity firm focused on growth investments in the middle market. During this time, Bryan held executive leadership responsibilities for three different businesses in the physical therapy, behavioral therapy, and home hospice sectors. Each business had around 2,000 employees spread across a national footprint, with similar growth strategies of building out a scaled service provider via a combination of organic growth and territory expansion through acquisitions and new facilities.

Prior to this experience, Bryan held leadership roles in operations functions at Wayfair, McKinsey & Company, and Light Photonics. He began his professional career as a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy, where he completed four overseas deployments aboard the USS Kentucky submarine. Bryan holds a B.S. in Mathematics from the United States Naval Academy, and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

This partnership and new leadership will expand market share not only through the development of the SRM presence in the industry but the amount of growth it will cultivate for its network. Elite Restoration Holdings, LLC is a progressive disaster restoration company specializing in water damage and fire damage restoration. Looking for residential and commercial restoration services? Reach out to us by calling (844) 993-0527.

About ServiceMaster Recovery Management

ServiceMaster Recovery Management is among the nearly 1,000 franchised and licensed ServiceMaster Restore locations around the world. ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke, or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore and SRM are business units of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at srmcat.com .

