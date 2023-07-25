Urban Air Adventure Park Franchise to Debut in Los Angeles Market with Local Entrepreneurs

LA Dads Team Up to Bring Family Entertainment Brand to the Area, Create 500 Jobs in Southern California

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, will debut the next-level family entertainment brand in the Los Angeles market by 2024. Through a new franchise deal with two local dads who each run successful logistics companies, three Urban Air parks will be developed in Southern California over the next several years.

Jeff Feldman and Ian Silverstein are behind the new franchise agreement. Feldman is currently the owner of BHC Express and BHC Transit, both last-mile delivery service companies. Prior, he spent 20 years in national sales and management positions with Fortune 100 companies. Silverstein owns and operates DLVR, a last-mile logistics company with 70 + employees and a fleet of 40 vans. Prior, he held executive positions in tech startups within the children's online gaming and entertainment space. Feldman is the father of three kids and Silverstein has two children.

Feldman and Silverstein see immense opportunity for the Urban Air brand in the greater Los Angeles market and believe it's the perfect fit to diversify their business portfolios. They are currently focusing their real estate search within Culver City, Woodland Hills and Santa Clarita.

"We have been researching businesses that are centered around family entertainment for a while, and Urban Air stood out not only for its incredible business model, but because these parks will fill a void in Los Angeles; providing a safe, affordable place for kids and families to come together to play, that simply doesn't exist today in Los Angeles," said Feldman.

Silverstein added, "The kids' category really resonates with both of us, and we are excited to bring this concept to where we live. Seeing what happens inside Urban Air, where kids are active and disconnect from their devices to truly just be kids, is a huge driver for us to grow this business in the LA area."

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

