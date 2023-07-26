Columbus Craft Meats Launches 'Search for the Perfect Bite' Original Film Series on YouTube

New streaming series featuring inspired culinary exploration and flavor adventures will share stories of craft food and beverage artisans in San Francisco, Portland and San Diego

HAYWARD, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus Craft Meats, maker of premium, award-winning Italian deli meats and charcuterie for more than 100 years, is today announcing the launch of its new film series streaming on YouTube, "Search for the Perfect Bite."

Set to premiere in July, the show takes viewers on a tour of food exploration with Evan Inada, charcuterie director at Columbus. He is embarking on a quest to discover the "Perfect Charcuterie Bite" — an ideal combination of flavors and textures that will inspire food enthusiasts worldwide to create their own charcuterie moments — through the culinary offerings of three West Coast cities. The series launches July 27, 2023, on the Columbus Craft Meats YouTube channel.

"We wanted to create a series that embodies the unfiltered and authentic spirit of food exploration," Inada said. "Through 'Search for the Perfect Bite,' we invite viewers to join us on an adventure of discovery, unlocking extraordinary flavor combinations while offering practical advice to elevate their own charcuterie bites. What truly delighted me was the joy of meeting artisan purveyors in each city who share the Columbus® brand's passion for exceptional food while experiencing unexpected elements of the local food scene that added an exciting twist to our culinary adventures."

"Search for the Perfect Bite" brings the art of next-level charcuterie to life, celebrating the craftsmanship of food artisans in each city and the versatility of Columbus® products. In the first season of the show, Inada takes audiences on an unforgettable journey across three vibrant cities: San Francisco, the beloved home of the Columbus® brand; Portland, Ore., a haven for food enthusiasts; and San Diego, a hotspot of culinary innovation. In each destination, Inada encounters vendors and passionate foodies who share the unwavering dedication of Columbus® in creating exceptional food experiences.

"This culinary exploration celebrates the art of charcuterie and showcases the versatility of Columbus Craft Meats," said Sean McNeil, Columbus senior brand manager. "Evan Inada's collaboration with like-minded artisans in each city embodies our brand's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, inspiring viewers to create their own remarkable charcuterie moments."

About Columbus Craft Meats

Founded in 1917 by Italian immigrants in San Francisco, Columbus Craft Meats produces premium salumi and deli meats sold in grocery deli departments nationwide. The company's products are made authentically from traditional recipes that bring out the bold, unique flavors of the finest cuts of meat, making the brand a leader in today's market. Columbus Craft Meats is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL). More information can be found at columbuscraftmeats.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

